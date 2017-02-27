Asavie Fast Tracks Industrial IoT Projects with complete End-to-End IoT Offering

Asavie, a provider of next-generation enterprise mobility management and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, announced today at Mobile World Congress the availability of a complete industrial IoT accelerator kit. Designed to enable enterprises to jump start their implementation of industrial IoT projects it brings together many of the industry's best-of-breed IoT solutions in a single bundled offering. This out-of-the-box IoT solution offers secure, seamless connectivity from the edge to the cloud, enabling enterprises to jump start their industrial IoT projects, get to market faster and generate revenues sooner.

Asavie's Industrial IoT Accelerator Kit, is comprised of the Asavie PassBridge™ IoT Connectivity management platform teamed with the Dell Edge Gateway and EpiSensor industrial sensors. Unlike other IoT Starter kit offerings, Asavie's solution enables companies to innovate, iterate and deploy IoT projects without changing their network infrastructure from the prototyping to final production phases. The offering is suitable for a wide variety of applications and industries including energy management, predictive maintenance, asset monitoring, precision agriculture and utilities, with deployment capabilities suitable for interior and exterior, maximum security and mission critical environments.

Industrial IoT requires the collaboration of multiple vendors and Asavie seeks to redress the challenges faced by many enterprises of dealing with many vendors by offering a bundled solution to connect to the AWS cloud. The Asavie industrial IoT Accelerator Kit includes:

Asavie PassBridge™ Cellular Connectivity

Dell Edge Gateway

EpiSensor Industrial IoT platform

Welcoming the announcement, Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie, said, "Asavie's Industrial IoT Accelerator Kit offers enterprises a one-stop-shop to securely, expedite their IoT implementations. The combined strengths of Asavie, Dell and EpiSensor are now available in one offering to enable the acceleration of industrial IoT innovation, reducing time to revenue and removing sales cycle delays. Finally, companies can quickly scale their IoT projects from the lab to global deployments, using the same architecture."

Jason Shepherd, Director of IoT Strategy and Partnerships with Dell, commented,

"Asavie's Industrial IoT Accelerator Kit, powered by Dell's Edge Gateway provides customers with a scalable, secure and robust foundation to prototype their IoT solutions with and subsequently go to production. This solution enables global businesses to expedite industrial IoT implementations, build new business models, drive increased cost savings and help generate additional revenue."

Brendan Carroll, CEO of EpiSensor, commented, "By integrating EpiSensor's Industrial IoT Platform into Asavie's Industrial IoT Accelerator Kit, businesses can effectively collect data, and make better decisions which helps reduce costs and increase efficiencies. The combination of Asavie's on-demand connectivity with EpiSensor's industrial grade wireless sensors means that businesses can quickly scale reliable full stack industrial IoT solutions, using the same architecture."

For more information about Asavie's Industrial IoT Accelerator Kit, visit our booth at Mobile World Congress, Hall 7 i82. To order your accelerator kit please visit this page.

About Asavie

Asavie makes connectivity simple. The Asavie PassBridge™ platform delivers on demand connectivity services to manage and secure connectivity across diverse networks, at scale. In partnership with over 20 leading mobile operators including AT&T, Telefonica, Three and Vodafone, as well as hardware providers such as Dell, Asavie enables over 10,000 end-user enterprises large and small to scale their smart, connected projects resulting in increased cost savings and rapid delivery of new services to market.

About EpiSensor

EpiSensor provides an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) hardware platform that makes it easier to collect data, so people can make better decisions, reduce cost and improve efficiency. The company's enterprise-class monitoring systems are flexible, scalable, secure, reliable and easy to install. EpiSensor's systems have improved efficiency and performance for Governments and Fortune 500 customers in Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America.

Dell, EMC, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Dell EMC and any other organization.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170226005069/en/

Contacts:

Asavie

Hugh Carroll

+ 353 1 676 3585/+353 86 604 9270

hugh.carroll@asavie.com

or

ReturnPR

Anne Marie McCallion

+353 86 834 9329

annemarie@returnpr.com

