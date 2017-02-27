Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea proposes Dr. Nicole Onetto as new member of the Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, Switzerland, February 27, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that its Board of Directors proposes Dr. Nicole Onetto for election as a non-executive member of the Board at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 27, 2017.

Domenico Scala, Chairman of Basilea's Board of Directors, said: "Basilea has successfully brought to market two hospital anti-infectives, the antifungal Cresemba and the antibiotic Zevtera/Mabelio. As we are also progressing toward important decision points in our oncology portfolio, the Board has decided to further strengthen its expertise in oncology. We are therefore very pleased that Dr. Onetto has agreed to be nominated to join our Board. She has a distinguished career with a wealth of experience operationally and strategically in developing and bringing novel and innovative oncology drugs to patients."

Dr. Nicole Onetto, a French and Canadian citizen, currently serves as an independent consultant for oncology, drug development and translational research in Vancouver, Canada. Prior to that, from 2009 to 2016, she was Deputy Director & Chief Scientific Officer at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) in Toronto, Canada. From 2005-2009 she was Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at ZymoGenetics Inc. Between 2002 and 2005, she served at OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., first as Executive Vice President-Oncology and then as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President. Her career in the pharmaceutical industry also includes senior management positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nexstar Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. She is currently on the board of ProNAi Therapeutics, a Vancouver-based oncology hematology company, and previously served for eleven years as a member of the board of ImmunoGen Inc. and a number of other public and private pharmaceutical companies in the oncology sector. Dr. Onetto obtained her MD from the University of Paris and holds a Master of Pharmacology from the University of Montréal.

If Dr. Onetto is newly elected and all current Board members are re-elected, Basilea's Board of Directors will consist of seven members: Prof. Daniel Lew, Dr. Martin Nicklasson, Dr. Thomas M. Rinderknecht (current Vice-Chairman), Domenico Scala (current Chairman), Dr. Nicole Onetto, Steven D. Skolsky and Dr. Thomas Werner.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical problem of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)

investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)



This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/134390/R/2082022/784542.pdf)

