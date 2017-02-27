Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 27 February 2017 at 8.30 a.m.



CHANGES IN MARIMEKKO'S MANAGEMENT



Anna Teurnell, Marimekko's Creative Director and member of the Management Group, will step down from her position on 27 February 2017. The end of the employment was agreed by mutual consent. Anna Teurnell joined Marimekko in 2014 to reinforce the international competitiveness of the company's design management, with special focus on building the ready-to-wear line as the lifestyle brand's spearhead.



Marimekko's design and product development team will continue the development of the company's ready-to-wear collections to serve an even wider group of customers around the world. On 9 February 2017, the company announced that Rebekka Bay, one of the most esteemed design professionals in the international fashion industry, has been proposed as a new member of Marimekko's Board of Directors. She will support Marimekko's design and product development team during transition until a new team leader is appointed.



"I want to thank Anna Teurnell for her important contribution to the development of our collections during the past two and a half years, in particular within the ready-to-wear line. She has done a good job in modernising the line, improving combinability and introducing versatility in materials, which has resulted in increased international interest in our brand. Having reached this point, we have decided to move on to the next stage. Building on Marimekko's original, positive and colourful design philosophy, we are going to enhance the commercial prospects of our collections and seek markedly stronger growth than before," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko's President and CEO.



Rebekka Bay is Head of Design and Product for the US-based apparel brand Everlane and has previously worked, for example, as Creative Director of Gap Inc. (New York) and COS (London).



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION Corporate Communications



Piia Kumpulainen Tel. +358 9 758 7293 piia.kumpulainen@marimekko.com



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Key media



Marimekko is a Finnish design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2016, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 194 million and the company's net sales were close to EUR 100 million. Roughly 160 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 400 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com