Corning, Inc. and Altiostar announced today a joint demonstration at Mobile World Congress, February 27 March 2, 2017 in Barcelona, of Altiostar's vRAN (virtualized RAN) solution, combined with the Corning® Optical Network Evolution (ONE™). Corning optical network evolution (ONE™) solutions enable a high capacity, economical, indoor LTE coverage DAS (distributed antenna system). Unlike typical single-operator RRH (remote radio head) systems, ONE offers a family of full-band, multi-channel, multi-technology, multi-operator RF units, which are compatible with current LTE systems, as well as future 5G radio access technologies.

The Altiostar vRAN solution runs on COTS server hardware for its virtualized RAN baseband solution with an Ethernet fronthaul between vBBU and the DAS headend. The Corning® ONE™ Cellular Solutions are available in 4-band to 6-band modular RF units, have software controlled sectorization for capacity steering, and options for cost-effective MIMO. The digital interface between the Altiostar vRAN and Corning ONE eliminates the need for on-site capacity from traditional BBUs and also replaces the need for multiple on-site single-band high power RRH units.

"The combination of Corning advanced DAS and Altiostar vRAN is an ideal solution for indoor coverage for 4G/LTE and future mobile systems," said Mike O'Day, vice president, Wireless Networks, Corning. "The Corning ONE digital interface to Altiostar vRAN, modularity for 1-6 frequency bands, and software sectorization, offer unique economy and flexibility for multi-operator indoor mobile coverage."

"The Altiostar vRAN platform supports NFV SDN, enabling exceptional scalability, rapid deployment and network architecture innovation. It also reduces operator costs through the use of commercial off-the-shelf hardware for the virtualized baseband functions," explained Ash Dahod, president and CEO of Altiostar. "In particular, Altiostar's vRAN is based on a virtualized C-RAN architecture and supports LTE-Advanced features such as Uplink Coordinated Multi-Point (COMP) processing, Inter- and Intra-site Carrier Aggregation, Self-Organizing Networks (SON) and more. Altiostar vRAN also supports application intelligence using Deep Packet Inspection for Mobile Edge Computing."

The Altiostar vRAN/Corning ONE demonstration will be featured at Mobile World Congress in Hall 1, Booth 1H19.

About Corning Incorporated:

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science. For more than 160 years, Corning has applied its unparalleled expertise in specialty glass, ceramics, and optical physics to develop products that have created new industries and transformed people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in R&D, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and close collaboration with customers to solve tough technology challenges. Corning's businesses and markets are constantly evolving. Today, Corning's products enable diverse industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, transportation, and life sciences. They include fiber-optic solutions and damage-resistant cover glass for smartphones. For more information about the Corning solution please visit the Corning ONE Knowledge Center.

About Altiostar:

Altiostar is the pioneer in virtualized RAN (vRAN) with Ethernet fronthaul. Its unique eNodeB solution is designed to improve quality of experience of the mobile network, enhance spectral efficiency and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Altiostar has developed a wide portfolio of eNodeB solutions for all the major LTE frequencies and for all deployment scenarios. The vRAN solution is the foundation for evolution towards 5G. It provides elastic scalability, low-risk innovation, with a common NFV+SDN enabled platform. This provides significant cost savings, using commercial-off-the-shelf hardware and LTE-Advanced feature capability, based on C-RAN architecture. vRAN offers the most efficient platform to make Mobile Edge Computing a reality. www.altiostar.com or follow us on Twitter @altiostar.

