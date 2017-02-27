Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2017/roader/

Company: Roader Booth/Stand: Hall 6 booth 6M8 Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

About Roader

The Roader Time Machine Camera is the brainchild of Dutch entrepreneurs Sjoerd Pitstra, Wouter Woudstra and Joost Godee. After a meteoroid exploded in 2013 near Chelyabinsk in Russia's Ural region, the idea was born for a camera that could capture interesting events of the recent past, without the need to record all the boring events before and after. In the years that followed, they developed the hardware and the software for the Time Machine Camera and attracted the interest of investors and partners. Now the revolutionary camera is ready to be demonstrated to the public and it will be launched over the course of 2017. Or has this has already happened in 2016, and are we dealing with a time paradox? More information can be found at: www.roader.com

