Study Predicts More Than A Billion 5G Connections By 2025; GSMA Showcases 5G Future at Mobile World Congress

At Mobile World Congress today, the GSMA published a report outlining the mobile industry's collective vision and expectations for the 5G era. The new study, 'The 5G Era: Age of Boundless Connectivity and Intelligent Automation', is based on an extensive survey of 750 operator CEOs and other industry stakeholders. The GSMA forecasts that commercial 5G networks will begin to be widely deployed at the start of the next decade and, by 2025, will provide coverage to a third of the world's population. 5G connections are forecast to reach 1.1 billion by 2025, accounting for approximately one in eight mobile connections worldwide by this time.

"The 5G era will usher in innovations that enable richer, smarter and more convenient living and working, making possible a huge array of new applications, everything from sensor-driven smart parking to holographic conference calls," said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. "5G is an opportunity to create an agile, purpose-built network tailored to the different needs of citizens and the economy. But it is vital that all stakeholders work together to ensure that 5G is successfully standardised, regulated and brought to market."

The new report sets out five goals for the 5G era, which can only be achieved if the industry is able to unify around a common technology standard and agree a set of harmonised spectrum bands:

Provide boundless connectivity for all: 5G networks will co-exist with 4G networks and alternative network technologies to deliver a high-speed, reliable and secure broadband experience;

The full report is available to download here.

Experience 5G at Mobile World Congress

The GSMA will showcase the 5G future through a range of programmes and demonstrations at Mobile World Congress. The GSMA Network 2020 programme is hosting a seminar on Monday 27February (13.30 to 15.30) to discuss the business impact of future 5G networks. The seminar will feature speakers from Deutsche Telekom, Jaguar Land Rover, NTT DOCOMO, Samsung and Verizon. For further details, please visit:

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/start-here/agenda/network-2020-5g-beyond-technology-into-business-impact/

The GSMA Network 2020 programme is also showcasing the latest 5G research at the GSMA's Innovation City during Mobile World Congress. Experts at King's College London (KCL) are demonstrating their research into managing the latency requirements of different 5G applications, ranging from connected cars to remote telesurgery, and are demonstrating a 5G gaming experience based on Rooplay's cloud gaming platform. In addition, the 5G Innovation Centre (5GIC) at the University of Surrey is presenting a 5G vision for the automotive industry, including a collaboration with Telefónica and Jaguar Land Rover to showcase an advanced infotainment system in a Jaguar F-PACE vehicle.

The GSMA Innovation City is located in Hall 4, Stand 4A30 and also features exhibits from AT&T, Cisco Jasper, Huawei, KT Corporation, Sierra Wireless and UNLIMIT by Reliance Communications. For further details, please visit:

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/exhibition/gsma-innovation-city/.

