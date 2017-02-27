Detachable Miix 320 blends affordability with connectivity on-the-go

Yoga™ 720 and 520 convertibles are multimode mobile powerhouses

Tab 4 Series offers something for everyone in the family

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus break the mold, not the bank

Lenovo today announced an ecosystem of devices and services that support the new era of mobility and represent how today's users are demanding solutions that bridge connectivity, hardware and user-centric design. Lenovo is introducing a new device portfolio at Mobile World Congress 2017 that spans nearly all mobile form factors for the ultimate in choice with: the detachable Miix 320, blending affordability with connectivity on-the-go two convertibles, mobile powerhouses Yoga 720 and 520 four tablets, the versatile Tab 4 family built for everyone in the family and Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, smartphones that pair premium features with affordable prices. All these devices share the ability to give users true mobility, such as the powerful option of LTE* for near-ubiquitous connectivity. At the same time, Lenovo is announcing an enhancement to Lenovo Connect with support for reprogrammable e-SIMs, which on select Windows LTE enabled devices, will allow customers to take advantage of their local Telco contract for data when at home and the best local wireless pricing when they are roaming, without having to swap out their SIM.

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus: Captivating Design, Unlimited Performance.

The Moto G heritage is one of premium features without a premium price tag, and the all-new Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus remain true to this legacy, delivering what people want most without a premium price tag.

The newest members of the Moto G family bring together an unexpected combination of beauty and power. Both devices feature precision crafted metal design a first for Moto G and powerful octa-core processors that enable exceptional performance. Long lasting, all-day batteries mean less plugging in and more getting done, fingerprint readers keep user information safe and secure and advanced camera capabilities allow for the capture of stunning photos with faster focus. Unexpected is now extraordinary.

Lenovo Tab 4 Series Tablets for Kids and the Family

The Lenovo Tab 4 tablet family builds on the foundation of its mainstream tablets by making them even better: delivering four beautifully designed, powerfully built devices crafted for every member of the family. High on the multimedia experience, the Lenovo Tab 4 8 and Lenovo Tab 4 10 models have dual speakers and Dolby Atmos®. The Lenovo Tab 4 family also introduces an all-new premium line for media buffs: the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus and Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus, sporting a standout dual-glass design with full HD displays, powerful processors and up to 12 hours of battery life.

We take the tablet concept ever further with optional packs that transform the Lenovo Tab 4 series into dedicated kid's tablets or productivity tablets. The Kid's Pack comes with a shock-resistant bumper, a blue-light filter and a pair of colorful, scratch resistant 3M stickers, augmented by an optimized kid's experience from the Lenovo Kid's Account, which features up-to-date and curated kid's content, a browser with whitelisted websites and scheduling tools for parents. The tablets can also transform into a 2-in-1 Android workhorse with the addition of the optional Productivity Pack with Bluetooth keyboard, which complements the experience of the Lenovo Tab 4's productivity interface. This interface incorporates a taskbar for quick switching between apps, multi-window support, support for common keyboard shortcuts, and optimization for mouse and keyboard operations. (Read more about the Lenovo Tab 4 Series here.)

Miix 320 Detachable with Lightning-Fast LTE Option

The Miix 320 combines the productivity of Windows 10 with full keyboard in a lightweight, affordable detachable. Use it as a laptop with its up to FHD 10.1-inch display for work or detach and use it as a portable tablet on the go weighing only 550g. 1 With up to 10 hours of battery life, you can catch up on a full season of Game of Thrones® without a charge. 2 Connect nearly anywhere with its optional LTE.* The mobile multitasking generation will find its balance of size and weight particularly useful with its detachable screen to watch videos, its stable docking keyboard and full PC performance when needed to create content. (Read more about the Miix 320 here.)

Keeping Connected Anywhere with Lenovo Connect e-SIM

Lenovo Connect e-SIM enhancement makes it easy to connect anywhere in the world no more swapping out SIM cards. Lenovo Connect gives users a seamless connection and local wireless pricing even when they are abroad by taking advantage of local Telco contract for data. Users can even share the same plan across devices when those devices are enabled with Lenovo Connect

Yoga Convertibles Balance Design, Performance and Mobility

There are times when mobile users want the full power and productivity of a PC in a thin and light machine. As these multitaskers constantly flip between work and play, we built the Yoga 720 and 520 for them, available in 13, 14 and 15-inch models. The 15-inch Yoga 720 is the most powerful convertible in its class3 and comes with up to the latest 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 discrete graphics, blazing-fast Thunderbolt™ 3 and up to nine hours of battery life.2 For those looking for a wafer thin device, we designed the 13-inch Yoga 720 that's 17 percent thinner than before at just 14.3mm.4 All the convertibles give users the most freedom and flexibility to use Yoga the way that fits their on-the-go lifestyles best through multiple modes. (Read more about the Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 here.)

Pricing and Availability

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will be available beginning in March in various countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. Find Moto G5 starting at €199 with 2GB RAM/16GB storage. Moto G5 Plus starts at $229 USD with 2GB RAM/32GB storage and €279 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage.

The Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 10 start at €169 and €179, respectively. The Tab 4 8 Plus retails at €259 and the Tab 4 10 Plus at €299. They're available at Lenovo retail partners and www.lenovo.com. Tab 4 Series tablets will be available in EMEA beginning late May.

The Miix 320 (keyboard included, Wi-Fi only without LTE) starts at €269, and the Miix 320 (keyboard included, with LTE) starts at €399 and are available beginning in April 2017. The Miix 320 with Active Pen support and Microsoft Office 365 (for 12 months) will be available in select markets starting in July 2017 on www.lenovo.com.*

The Yoga 720 (13-inch) will be available starting at €999 in April 2017. Yoga 720 (15-inch) will be available starting at €1099 in April 2017. Yoga 520 (14-inch) will be available starting at €599 in July 2017.*

About Lenovo

