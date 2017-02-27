Network powered by RPMA, the only IoT connectivity that works anywhere in the world with a single radio

Mobile World Congress - Ingenu Inc.™, the company that delivers purpose-built IoT connectivity, today announced it has expanded its RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) network to provide IoT connectivity in 29 countries across the globe. The rapid deployment of the company's Machine Network™ in the U.S. and its global licensing partnerships have driven the significant growth of the technology.

Ingenu has deployed its RPMA network across six continents, providing connectivity to the following countries:

Japan Italy United Arab Emirates Aruba China Saudi Arabia Chile Australia Qatar St Maarten Thailand Kuwait Canada South Korea Bahrain USA Taiwan Oman Dominican Republic Brazil Jordan South Africa Portugal Angola Puerto Rico Mexico Malaysia Nigeria Panama

RPMA continues to be the only wide-area technology that delivers a truly global connectivity solution for IoT deployments. Leveraging globally available spectrum, Ingenu, through its growing number of operator partners, is able to provide seamless coverage around the globe allowing solutions to cross borders without the need for additional radio hardware or software configuration.

"Having a single radio that operates anywhere around the world allows us to quickly deploy solutions to farmers from South Florida to South Africa, without worrying about hardware alterations or multiple certifications," said Ben Worley, CEO of AgriSource Data. "With RPMA technology, we can bring our solutions to market faster which means we can have a substantially greater impact in helping to overcome the global food and water challenges we face in the coming years."

Ingenu recently announced partnerships and integration efforts with companies that include Microsoft, Arrow Electronics and u-blox. The company's growing network of hardware and software ecosystem partners further highlights the fast-paced momentum of RPMA globally.

"During the Mobile World Congress event last year, we announced that Ingenu had accelerated its global licensing strategy based on international demand for dedicated IoT networks, and that demand has only continued to increase," said John Horn, CEO of Ingenu. "Customers are looking for connectivity solutions which will scale with the ever-changing requirements of the IoT, and RPMA technology is ideally suited as it is purpose-built for machines, has been deployed on a global scale, is available today and will last for decades to come."

About RPMA

Utilizing globally available spectrum, Ingenu's RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) technology is purpose-built for M2M/IoT connectivity, offering unparalleled range, coverage and capacity with extremely low power requirements and longer-lasting battery life. It uniquely enables devices to connect more efficiently and cost-effectively in both the uplink and downlink. Requiring fewer towers to provide coverage to large areas (1:10 to 1:30 radio towers needed for RPMA vs. cellular), RPMA is rapidly becoming a global standard for IoT communication. For more information on RPMA technology, visit www.ingenu.com/technology/rpma/

About Ingenu Inc.

Ingenu™ is building the Machine Network™, the world's largest IoT network dedicated to LPWA (low-power, wide-area) connectivity for machines. Operating on universal spectrum, the company's RPMA® technology is a proven standard for connecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices around the world. The Machine Network will have further reach, global range and longer lasting battery life than any existing network. Ingenu is led by a highly experienced team, including veterans from Verizon, T-Mobile, and Qualcomm. Information about Ingenu can be found at www.ingenu.com, or follow us on Twitter @ingenunetworks.

