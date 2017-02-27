Smartvue Delivers IoT Video Services for Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Smartvue Enables Secure Video Services for IoT Devices Worldwide Through the HPE Universal IoT Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry today, Smartvue Corporation (www.smartvue.com), the leading provider of IoT video services, announced an agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide video services for its innovative HPE Universal IoT Platform.

"HPE selected Smartvue to provide video services for the HPE Universal IoT Platform because of their experience, scalability, and focus on security," said Nigel Upton, Director and General Manager,HPE Universal IoT platform. "Smartvue is a valuable IoT ecosystem partner that shares our goal of helping organizations gain business insights at the intelligent edge."

Smartvue's IoT video services transform how Internet of Things device manufacturers create new value for their customers and new revenue for themselves. The end-to-end platform as a service supports connected devices that require video capture, security, transport, cloud storage, management, analytics, and distribution in a simple and elegant interface, cost-effectively delivered at scale worldwide to almost any device. The company has the industry's leading portfolio of 60 utility patents.

"For well over a decade we have driven innovation in network video services and are proud to work with amazing companies such as HPE who are leading their industry in IoT," said Martin Renkis, CEO and Founder of Smartvue Corporation. "Our goal for customers is quite simple, to create measurable new value from IoT devices with secure and elegantly simple video services."

At Mobile World Congress, HPE will demonstrate a range of wireless HD video surveillance cameras running through the HPE Universal IoT Platform and powered by Smartvue's global IoT video services. Learn more at the HPE booth, Hall8.1 booth C31.

About Smartvue Corporation

Smartvue empowers IoT device manufacturers to generate revenue and value from video services faster, at less cost and less risk. Smartvue is available in 140 countries worldwide and the service currently manages over 15 billion minutes of video annually. www.smartvue.com.