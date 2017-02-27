D-Link Corp and TeamF1 Networks Announce Partnership to Launch mydlink Business

D-Link and TeamF1 Networks partner to deliver cloud-based device management platform and cloud based 802.11ac Access Points, DBA-1000 Series Access Points, for small and medium-sized businesses.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/--D-Link Corp ("D-Link"), a global leader in connectivity for home, enterprise, and service providers, and TeamF1 Networks ("TeamF1"), a subsidiary of D-Link India Ltd ("D-Link India") and a leader in embedded networking and security software solutions for wired and wireless applications, today announced their partnership in delivering mydlink Business, a cloud-based device management platform featuring ease, value, and scalability for small and medium-sized businesses ("SMB"). The business cloud platform is specifically designed to suit the operation and workflow models of system integrators ("SI"), value-added resellers ("VAR"), and telcos/ISPs.

D-Link has built and operated one of the largest home device management cloud platform, mydlink', which has managed millions of consumer devices across the globe for more than seven years. TeamF1 has developed and licensed its holistic network security software stack, TFOS' (pronounced as "t-force"), for enterprise and SMB leaders for the past fifteen years.In the past two years, D-Link and TeamF1 jointly developed an innovative multi-tenant, multi-purpose cloud-based device management platform, mydlink Business, to satisfy needs for secured network access and premises surveillance for global chain stores, regional SI/VARs, and telco/ISP-based smart home, office, and city offerings.

Today, with the advancement of networking technologies and the increase of network security threats, business owners increasingly depend on their trusted partners, e.g., managed service providers or telco/ISP, to set up and manage secured networks for them. Telcos/ISPs, for the sake of customers' satisfaction and reducing operating expenditure, are looking up to experienced network security vendors for scalable solutions that are secure, rapid to deploy, and able to reduce their truck rolls. "The D-Link multi-tenant, multi-purpose mydlink Business platform was purposely built to address these needs. Its hierarchical multi-tenant architecture accommodates needs of different types of operators, e.g., telco/ISP, SI, VAR, or even store owners, and the multi-purpose service framework enables add-on services, ranging from business BYOD, secured remote access, hospitality, hotspot, to business intelligence," said Dr. Ted Kuo, CEO and Chairman of TeamF1. "We are excited to be part of this joint project. Our engineering teams in Silicon Valley and Hyderabad have been working closely with D-Link wireless devices team and cloud solution DevOp team from concept development to early customers' engagement."

The first batch of managed devices that work with mydlink Business is the DBA-1000 series 802.11ac dual-band business access points ("AP"). These APs could be physically located on different premises but under the same administrator's management. By leveraging virtually unlimited resources in the cloud, mydlink Business could serve millions of devices, store access logs, analyze and learn from collected data.

"mydlink Business and DBA-1000 APs are ideal solutions for telcos/ISPs to manage chain stores or satellite offices across large geographic regions," said Mr. Tushar Sighat, CEO of D-Link India. "Our new cloud-based solutions mydlink Business and DBA-1000 series provide simple and smart wireless network management that can help expand businesses and their networks," said Mr. Douglas Hsiao, CEO and Vice Chairman, D-Link.

Mydlink Business and DBA-1210P are available for sampling in May 2017 and scheduled to be generally available in the beginning of Q3, 2017.

About D-Link Corporation:

D-Link Corporation ("D-Link") is a global networking solutions provider in connecting people and businesses. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

About D-Link (India) Ltd:

D-Link (India) Limited ("D-Link India") is an India-based networking solutions company and has been publically traded since February, 2001 at BSE/NSE. D-Link Corporation is the promoter of D-Link India. The Company is engaging in the marketing and distribution of networking products in India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region. It offers products that extend across home, small-and-medium, and enterprise network equipment, including Ethernet switches, firewall security, wireless access points, Internet protocol (IP) surveillance cameras, networked storage, Internet of Things ("IoT") sensors, and structured cabling. To further secure and expand its business in network security solutions, D-Link India acquired its long-term solution partner, TeamF1 Networks (P) Ltd, in June 2014 but kept the TeamF1 operation independent.

About TeamF1 Networks (P) Ltd:

TeamF1 Networks (P) Ltd, a subsidiary of D-Link (India) Limited, is a leader in high performance embedded networking and security software. Founded in 1996, TeamF1 Networks' products enable secure networking of telecom or Datacom, and industrial equipment, and provide the infrastructure components needed for switching and wireless products in various market segments. TeamF1 Networks leverages pre-existing software blocks that have proven their merit in thousands of deployments, minimizing risk for OEMs and Service Providers (SPs) at flexible licensing terms. The Company has research and development centers in Fremont, California, USA and Hyderabad, India.

