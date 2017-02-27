Spreadtrum Launches 14nm 8-core 64-bit Mid- and High-end LTE SoC Platform

Spreadtrum delivers an industry-leading smartphone SoC platform, manufactured on Intel's advanced 14nm process, featuring a high-performance 2GHz Intel® processor, 5 mode CAT 7 LTE modem, Ultra HD display, and advanced 26 Mpixel imaging technology.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreadtrum Communications ("Spreadtrum"), a leading fabless semiconductor provider in China with advanced technology in 2G, 3G and 4G wireless communications standards, launched its 14nm 8-core 64-bit LTE SoC platform, SC9861G-IA, at the 2017 Mobile World Congress ("MWC"). Built on Intel's 14nm foundry platform, SC9861G-IA is targeting the global mid-level and premium smartphone market, and features Intel Airmont architecture with powerful mobile computing performance. SC9861G-IA has a very efficient power-management design and will deliver a delightful experience to users worldwide.

The SC9861G-IA platform is a highly integrated LTE chip solution that delivers outstanding power-saving performance. It supports 5-mode (TDD-LTE / FDD-LTE / TD-SCDMA / WCDMA / EGG) full-band LTE Category 7 (Cat 7) communication, as well as Carrier Aggregation and TDD/FDD hybrid networking. The platform enables a peak target data transmission rate of 300 Mbps downlink and 100 Mbps uplink, and the superior multimedia configurations by supporting dual cameras up to 26 megapixels with real-time rear/front camera capture/recording, refocusing, image fusion and real 3D shooting.

The platformachieves ultra-HD 4K2K video recording and playback with HEVC hardware encoding and decoding technology, and supports high-resolution WQXGA (2560 x 1600) displays. It features an integrated Sensor Hub for better user perception and to enable new applications. This platform enhances overall smartphone user experiences.

SC9861G-IA is based on 64-bit 8-core 2.0 GHzIntel Airmont architecture, Imagination PowerVR GT7200 GPU, and developed on Intel's advanced 14nm process technology via its comprehensive foundry services. It uses Intel® Virtualization Technology to support a multi-domain security system architecture and provide security for smart devices.

"The successful launch of SC9861G-IA, Spreadtrum's first high-end LTE chip platform based on an Intel architecture and designed on Intel Custom Foundry's 14nm technology platform, demonstrates Spreadtrum's prowess in technology and the breadth of its technology portfolio," said Dr. Leo Li, Chairman and CEO of Spreadtrum. "The platform's efficient computing performance and leading technology give our customers more possibilities when it comes to end products. Looking ahead, Spreadtrum plans to continue innovating and creating more high-end and differentiated products and services."

"Intel and Spreadtrum are bringing together our core technology strengths and assets to deliver competitive mobile SoCs to the marketplace, addressing the demanding requirements of the latest devices. This launch is a significant milestone in our partnership with Spreadtrum. We look forward to working with Spreadtrum on additional mobile platforms," said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel.

The Spreadtrum SC9861G-IA is scheduled to go into mass production in the second quarter of 2017.

