KELLER GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

For immediate release

27 February 2017

Directorate changes

Keller Group plc, the world's largest geotechnical contractor, announces that Eva Lindqvist will join the Board as an independent Non-executive Director with effect from 1 June 2017. She will become a member of Keller's Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Committees.

Eva, a Swedish citizen, graduated with a Master of Science in Engineering and Applied Physics from the Linkoping Institute of Technology, and holds an MBA from the University of Melbourne. She is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences, and has lived and worked across Europe, North America and Asia.

Eva spent 20 years with Ericsson in progressively senior roles, focusing on strategy, production development and international sales, which included assignments in the USA and in Japan. In 2000 she joined the Scandinavian telecommunications company Telia Sonera, being Senior Vice President, Marketing Products and Services for its mobile telecoms division, before becoming Chief Executive of Telia Sonera's international carrier.

Eva brings a broad and global management skillset in the industrial and service sectors to the Board. She is a Non-executive Director, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, of Bodycote plc; a Non-executive Director of Assa Abloy AB, the global security products company, Caverion AB, the global provider of energy efficient solutions to the building industries, and Sweco AB, Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy.

Keller further announces that Ruth Cairnie, independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, is to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 May 2017. Paul Withers, Senior Independent Non-executive Director, will be appointed Chairman of Keller's Remuneration Committee from that date.

For further information, please contact:

Kerry Porritt

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7616 7575

Notes to Editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical contractor, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of around £1.8bn, Keller has over 10,000 staff world-wide.

Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.