Highly Integrated Solution Incorporates Low Noise Amplifiers; Leverages SkyBlue™ Technology to Deliver Industry Leading Power Efficiency

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today introduced SkyOne Ultra 3.0, a highly integrated front-end solution for premium mobile device and smartphone manufacturers worldwide utilizing Skyworks' powerful SkyBlue enabling technology for industry-leading efficiency. SkyOne Ultra 3.0 is a fully optimized front-end system that incorporates all of the high performance RF and analog functionality including power amplification, duplex filtering and antenna switching into a single device. The module integrates low noise receive amplifiers, allowing customers to achieve much better sensitivity levels than previously possible. SkyOne Ultra 3.0 supports all major carrier aggregation (CA) combinations, meets class 2 high power user equipment (HPUE) requirements and addresses 2.5G/3G/4G handsets for more than 23 bands of LTE.

"By leveraging our broad systems expertise and in-house filter capabilities, Skyworks continues to push the integration envelope, bringing best-in-class, high performance solutions to customers worldwide," said Joel King, vice president and general manager of Advanced Mobile Solutions for Skyworks. "Through systems like SkyOneUltra 3.0, we turn complexity into a simple and turnkey solution, unburdening our customers from demanding RF challenges and ensuring a seamless connectivity experience while reducing their time to market."

About SkyOne Ultra 3.0

SkyOne Ultra 3.0 solutions consist of the following:

SKY78130 - Front-end module for WCDMA/LTE (Low Bands)

SKY78131 - Front-end module for WCDMA/LTE (Mid Bands)

SKY78132 - Front-end module for WCDMA/LTE (High Bands)

SKY77365 - Power amplifier for quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE

SKY87021 - Power management IC with SkyBlue enabling technology

For more information about SkyOne® Ultra 3.0, please contact: sales@skyworksinc.com or visit our SkyOne web page. SkyOne Ultra 3.0 will be released for volume production in the second half of 2017.

Skyworks at Mobile World Congress

Skyworks representatives will be in Hall 2, Stand 2F18.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

