Socialbakers Appoints John Malatesta as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President TeleWeb Sales

Socialbakers, the world's leading social media analytics provider, announced the appointment of Dr. John Malatesta to Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President TeleWeb Sales effective January 1st. John is reporting to the CEO and is a member of the leadership team.

In his role John will be responsible for all marketing, communication and digital disciplines, as well as the SMB TeleWeb channel. John brings over 20 years of experience in the software industry, in both the SMB and enterprise segments, where he held multiple senior leadership roles.

"John is a strategic addition to the Socialbakers leadership team," said Robert Lang, Socialbakers CEO. "His experience in building and executing ROI efficient marketing, demand generation and sales engines at companies such as IBM, Sun Microsystems and Oracle will help us maximize further our market coverage and deliver an optimized customer experience. John's drive and passion for serving customers at scale make him a great addition as we take Socialbakers to the next level".

John's immediate plans as CMO and EVP include implementing a robust customer experience interface and a demand generation engine to fuel growth through Socialbakers' channels.

"I am incredibly excited to be a part of Socialbakers at such a time of growth and potential both for our company and the social media industry as a whole", said Dr. Malatesta. "Socialbakers has that rare combination of a passionate customer base, an industry leading solution, and an extremely talented team that understands fully the daily needs of the social media heads and of CMOs. There is no doubt that Social is already the core of Marketing, and our mission to help our customers measure, manage and monetize their social media efforts is more important than ever before".

John is a doctor in Economics and lives in Prague with his family.

