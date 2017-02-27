Aptilo Networks Unveils Guest Wi-Fi Cloud Service

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, BARCELONA, Spain, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aptilo Networks, the leading provider of carrier-class Wi-Fi service management and offloading solutions, unveils Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud', a cloud service designed for large-scale deployments that increases Wi-Fi monetization opportunities for operators, system integrators and their business customers.

Reselling Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud is ideal for operators that don't want to build their own business-to-business (B2B) guest Wi-Fi services. It is designed for multi-site businesses with multiple Wi-Fi infrastructure vendors or large-scale deployments in e.g. shopping malls, smart cities and stadiums.

"Selling attractive B2B guest Wi-Fi services to venues is a proven revenue-generator for operators and helps them expand their indoor footprint. Our cloud service is a perfect way for operators to quickly and cost-effectively start their B2B guest Wi-Fi services," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "They can later move to their own operation, if they so prefer."

Local sites, and even locations within the sites, are arranged in a hierarchy of Wi-Fi zones. This allows businesses to delegate parts of the administration of captive portals, analytics, user engagement and monetization functions to their local sites. Aptilo's intuitive user interface allows anyone, even someone with limited IT knowledge, to make captive portal updates and acquire valuable customer insights.

Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud is based on the Aptilo Service Management Platform', the world's #1 Wi-Fi service control solution for large-scale deployments. Trusted since 2001 for its scalability, flexibility and stability, it has been deployed by more than 100 service providers in 75 countries, serving hundreds of millions of users.

Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud will become available in April 2017.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visithttp://www.aptilo.com.