Radisys and ONF contributors will show live demonstrations of mobile CORD (M-CORD) for delivery of 5G services and use cases, based on open source software and Open Compute Project (OCP) hardware, at Mobile World Congress 2017

Radisys® Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS), the services acceleration company, today announced the first end-to-end open reference solution for M-CORD to accelerate service innovations and revenue generation for mobile operators. The M-CORD open reference solution is comprised of open mobile infrastructure and edge services, open control and management, and a carrier-grade open compute platform to maximize the economics and agility of cloud at the edge of the network.

In addition, Radisys and ONF, which is merging with ON.Lab, will show live demonstrations of 5G services and use cases with the latest M-CORD innovations executed on the turnkey open reference solution in Booth 5I61 in Hall 5 during Mobile World Congress, February 27-March 2 in Barcelona.

"Radisys continues to advance the role of M-CORD by contributing and integrating open source solutions for innovative 5G use cases, in tight collaboration with CORD® partners and collaborators," said Guru Parulkar, executive director, ONF, ON.Lab and Stanford Platform Lab. "As the leading open source system integrator in mobility, Radisys will demonstrate M-CORD as an innovative, open reference solution that tackles real world projects such IoT, premium public safety and analytics. We are pleased in our growing partnership with Radisys as M-CORD matures to inevitably become the deployment-ready mobility solution for service providers."

At Mobile World Congress, Radisys will run M-CORD on two distinct open compute platform configurations: an entry-level portable mini OCP 6U platform and Radisys' DCEngine™, a carrier-grade OCP 16U rack scale open platform. The 6U platform provides an extremely cost-efficient mini-rack built with commodity servers and switches that can quickly prove initial 5G service testing with a lowest cost barrier to trial. Radisys' DCEngine rack-scale hardware system, inspired by the Open Compute Project (OCP), yet enhanced for telco requirements and based on the OCP-ACCEPTED™ CG-OpenRack-19 specification, is suitable for demonstrating a deployment-ready M-CORD on a scalable carrier-grade open hardware platform.

Radisys' Professional Services, together with ONF and ON.Lab partners and collaborators, have leveraged the M-CORD vision to develop several evolutionary scenarios of 5G systems, including integration, validation and testing. The resulting innovative live demos at Mobile World Congress 2017 enable programmability and service flexibility and include:

Optimized CORE platform, providing disaggregated mobility management entity (MME) and connectionless gateway for IoT services

End-to-end network slicing through RAN and CORE

High performance Enhanced Packet Core (EPC)

Premium safety as a service with secure inspection

Mobile traffic analytics with end to end testing-as-a-service

"Mobile operators have been active in the open source community, increasingly collaborating with like-minded vendors such as Radisys to enable transformation from proprietary solutions to open, flexible software-defined solutions built with open source components," said Brian Bronson, president and CEO, Radisys. "As a CORD partner, we have embraced M-CORD to create an open reference solution that can be deployed and scaled in mobile networks, accelerating operators' 5G service innovation and revenue generation. Radisys is also leveraging its Professional Services organization with integration expertise in mobile solutions, open compute hardware and open source architecture and software, to accelerate M-CORD from proof-of-concept to turnkey deployable products in the field."

In addition to delivering a turnkey M-CORD open reference solution, Radisys' Professional Services also enables custom development services to meet each communications service providers' unique integration requirements, to integrate M-CORD into existing mobile network management infrastructures, delivering an open yet customer-specific 5G service delivery and revenue generation solution.

To schedule a meeting with Radisys' open source experts at Mobile World Congress and to see the live M-CORD demonstrations, contact open@radisys.com.

About CORD Project

CORD® (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) brings datacenter economics and cloud flexibility to the telco Central Office and to the entire access network. CORD is an open source service delivery platform that combines SDN, NFV, and elastic cloud services to network operators and service providers. It integrates ONOS, OpenStack, Docker, and XOS-all running on merchant silicon, white-box switches, commodity servers, and disaggregated access devices. The CORD reference implementation serves as a platform for multiple domains of use, with open source communities building innovative services for residential, mobile, and enterprise network customers. The CORD ecosystem comprises ON.Lab and organizations that are funding and contributing to the CORD initiative. These organizations include AT&T, China Unicom, Comcast, Google, NTT Communications Corp., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Verizon, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Radisys and Samsung Electronics, Co. See the full list of members, including CORD's collaborators, and learn how you can get involved with CORD at opencord.org.

CORD is an independently funded software project hosted by The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems.

About ONF

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF), the recognized leader and standard bearer for SDN. Launched in 2011, the ONF has more than 100 member companies and is led by a board including representation from leading operators including AT&T, Google, NTT Communications, SK Telecom and Verizon. The merger of ONF and ON.Lab is expected to be complete in late 2017. For further information visit http://www.opennetworking.org/.

About ON.Lab

Open Networking Lab (ON.Lab) has created the leading open source platforms CORD® (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) and ONOS® (Open Network Operating System) for service providers. Founded by SDN's inventors and leaders to foster an open source community to realize the full potential of SDN, ON.Lab brings innovative ideas from leading edge research and delivers high-quality open source platforms on which members of its ecosystem can build solutions. For further information, visit http://onlab.us/.

About Radisys

Radisys helps communications and content providers, and their strategic partners, create new revenue streams and drive cost out of their services delivery infrastructure. Radisys' hyperscale software-defined infrastructure, service aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing engines and wireless access technologies enable its customers to maximize, virtualize and monetize their networks. For more information about Radisys, please visit www.radisys.com.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

