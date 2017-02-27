The Lithuanian subsidiary of OEG, UAB Orakulas will be demerged into two entities within the first half of this year. The aim of the demerger is to adjust the group structure by separating the technology platform of online operations and trading and risk management for sports betting services from the operational activities of the subsidiary. OEG will own 100% of the shares in both entities after the demerger.



The demerger of the subsidiary has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the transaction.







