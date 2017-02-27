Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-02-27 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market 11.01.2017- 11.04.2017 Buyback VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN period 20.02.2017- 21.03.2017 Takeover TMA1R Talsu mezrupnieciba RIG offer period 21.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim PRXBFLOT18A Reverta RIG report, 12 months 22.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim TKB1R Tosmares RIG report, 12 kugubuvetava months 22.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim RER1R Rigas RIG report, 12 elektromašinbuves months rupnica 22.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim ABLV ABLV Bank RIG report, 12 months 22.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim BIB Baltic International RIG report, 12 Bank months 22.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim BREB061520A Baltic RE Group RIG report, 12 months 22.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG report, 12 months 24.02.2017- 28.04.2017 Interim ACLB070026A AgroCredit Latvia RIG report, 12 months 26.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG report, 12 months 27.02.2017 Interim HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN report, 12 months 27.02.2017 Government LTGCB03021B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities , Vyriausybe auction LTGNB03021 B 27.02.2017 Audited TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN annual Grupp report 27.02.2017- 03.03.2017 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 27.02.2017 Interim VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG report, 12 škiedra months 27.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG report, 12 months 27.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim SKN1T Skano Group TLN report, 12 months 27.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim KCM1R Kurzemes CMAS RIG report, 12 months 27.02.2017 Coupon LTGB015017C Lietuvos Respublikos VLN payment date Vyriausybe 27.02.2017 Delisting LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG 27.02.2017 Maturity date LTGB015017C Lietuvos Respublikos VLN Vyriausybe 27.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim RTB Rietumu Banka RIG report, 12 months 27.02.2017- 28.02.2017 Interim RJR1R Rigas RIG report, 12 juvelierizstradajum months u rupnica 27.02.2017 Investors NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund TLN event / Northern Horizon Capital 28.02.2017 Interim BDBB180024A Baltic Dairy Board RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim SCM1R Siguldas CMAS RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Initial ABLV022519A ABLV Bank RIG listing/admi ssion 28.02.2017 Interim GRD1R Grindeks RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim VEF1R VEF RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Initial ABLV007519B ABLV Bank RIG listing/admi ssion 28.02.2017 Interim CBLB062526A Citadele banka RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim APG1L Apranga VLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Audited ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN annual Operatorius report 28.02.2017 Audited LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN annual gamyba report 28.02.2017 Activity VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN results, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim GRG1L Grigeo Grigiškes VLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Activity MOGO100021A mogo RIG results, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim OLF1R Olainfarm RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN report, 6 months 28.02.2017 Interim ELEK Latvenergo RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Audited LHV LHV Group TLN annual report 28.02.2017 Interim BMLB045017A Baltic Mill VLN report, 6 months 28.02.2017 Coupon LTGB041023A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN payment date Vyriausybe 28.02.2017 Activity VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN results, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim RAR1R Rigas RIG report, 12 autoelektroaparatu months rupnica 28.02.2017 Interim KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim BLT1T Baltika TLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim GRZ1R Grobina RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG report, 12 rupnica months 28.02.2017 Interim CAPI Capitalia RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Activity INC1L INVL Technology VLN results, 12 months 28.02.2017 Notice on INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN General meeting 28.02.2017 Interim K2LT K2 LT VLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN report, 12 months 28.02.2017 Interim OEG1T Olympic TLN report, 12 Entertainment Group months 28.02.2017 Coupon MOGO100021A mogo RIG payment date 01.03.2017 Investors HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG event 01.03.2017 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN 01.03.2017- 07.03.2017 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN







Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.