Wentworth Resources Limited: Invitation to Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

27 February 2016

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

("Wentworth" or "the Company")

Invitation to Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Wentworth is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2016 Financial Results on 28 February 2017. A conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties will be held that morning at 01.30 MST (Calgary) / 08.30 GMT (London) / 09.30 CET (Oslo).

A Q&A session will follow the presentation and information on how to submit questions to management will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. To participate to the management presentation of the results, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the to the start time using the numbers and confirmation code below.

Call in numbers:

Canada: +1 647 484 0480

Norway: +47 2350 0296

United States: +1 719 457 2086

International/ United Kingdom Dial In: +44 (0)330 336 9411

The participants will be asked for their name, company and confirmation code.

The Wentworth Resources confirmation code is: 3878585.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2015, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

