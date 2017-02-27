Knowles sets industry first with shipment of 10 billionth SiSonic™ MEMS microphone

Today, Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a global leader in high-performance audio solutions, will discuss significant audio trends that influence smartphone and other consumer device designs at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Knowles is a trusted design partner as consumer devices and software platforms increasingly focus on improving voice and audio quality, as well as enabling voice as the primary user interface.

"Knowles is strengthening its role as the mobile industry's leading provider of high-performance audio systems through our dedication to research and development and our commitment to customer success," said Christian Scherp, president of Performance Audio. "Shipping more than 10 billion SiSonic microphones highlights our position as the world leader in the market, and demonstrates our ability to solve our customers' audio challenges across the mobile, ear, and IoT markets."

SiSonic microphones enable and improve features such as call clarity in loud or windy environments, hands-free conference calls, video chats, concert recordings, and give users the ability to control devices via voice. These popular and emerging use cases are being solved by Knowles experts through a combination of SiSonic microphones and signal processing and software solutions. Merging our hardware and software expertise optimizes performance and enables new use cases.

The Path to 10 Billion SiSonic MEMS Microphones.

Knowles introduced SiSonic MEMS microphones in 2002, leveraging its unique patented package designs to reduce the overall size, increase the performance, and facilitate the assembly process for customers versus existing solutions. This proven design enabled cell phone manufacturers to shift from large "block" phones seen in the 1990s to the thin flip phones introduced in the early 2000s, to today's high-performance, multiple-microphone smartphones, rich in audio content.

Since the product line's inception, Knowles has reduced the package footprint by nearly 80 percent, and increased performance levels with the ability to clearly detect a user's voice up to four times farther than the original SiSonic microphones.

Global smartphone growth and Knowles' focus on improved audio quality have increased demand for SiSonic microphones. Now, wearable, hearable and IoT products are leveraging Knowles' microphone technology to improve performance and enable new audio features.

As a market leader and global innovator, the newest innovations from Knowles will be on display at MWC for customers, partners, analysts and the media in Hall 2, booth 2C35MR. For more information on Knowles' presence at MWC, visit Knowles.com/mwc or follow @KnowlesCorp on Twitter and Facebook.

About Knowles Corporation

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Knowles is also the leader in acoustics components used in hearing aids and has a strong position in high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles has employees in 12 countries around the world. For more information, visit knowles.com.

