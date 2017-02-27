sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,289 Euro		-0,291
-1,66 %
WKN: A1XD6Z ISIN: US49926D1090 Ticker-Symbol: 1K3 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KNOWLES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KNOWLES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KNOWLES CORPORATION
KNOWLES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KNOWLES CORPORATION17,289-1,66 %