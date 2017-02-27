Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.



The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

US7561091049 RY6 REALTY INC. CORP

US98421B1008 T11 XPERI CORP