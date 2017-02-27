Today, on February 27, 2017, Greiner Bio-One GmbH published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Greiner Bio-One GmbH. The current rules of First North state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Vigmed Holding AB (VIG, ISIN code SE0005034576, order book ID 92271) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.