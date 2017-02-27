



Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for January 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.January 2017 Resultshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaJanuary2017Results.jpgJanuary 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- DecreasedDaihatsu- Ninth consecutive month of increaseHino- First decrease in three monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Third consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,038 units (14.8 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,200 units (14.9 percent increase)- 45.0 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.8 percentage point decrease)- 29.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.1 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Decreased- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 47,000 units (2.2 percent decrease)- 32.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.4 percentage point decrease)Hino- Third consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,200 units (9.8 percent increase); third consecutive month of increase- 39.9 percent share of the truck(1) market (1.7 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive month of increase- 42.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.6 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle EastDaihatsu- Decreased; due to decreased exports to AsiaHino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in two months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa; record high for the month of JanuaryDaihatsu- Ninth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive month of increase; record high for the month of January(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucksAbout ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions.