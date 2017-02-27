Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for January 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.
January 2017 Results
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaJanuary2017Results.jpg
January 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- Decreased
Daihatsu
- Ninth consecutive month of increase
Hino
- First decrease in three months
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Third consecutive month of increase
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- Third consecutive month of increase
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,038 units (14.8 percent decrease)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,200 units (14.9 percent increase)
- 45.0 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.8 percentage point decrease)
- 29.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.1 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
- Decreased
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 47,000 units (2.2 percent decrease)
- 32.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.4 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- Third consecutive month of increase
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,200 units (9.8 percent increase); third consecutive month of increase
- 39.9 percent share of the truck(1) market (1.7 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Third consecutive month of increase
- 42.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.6 percentage point decrease)
Exports
Toyota
- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East
Daihatsu
- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Asia
Hino
- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Decreased
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First increase in two months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa; record high for the month of January
Daihatsu
- Ninth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Third consecutive month of increase; record high for the month of January
(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks
About Toyota
Supported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.
Source: Toyota
Contact:
Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926
Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.