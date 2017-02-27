sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,90 Euro		+0,397
+3,18 %
WKN: A14PZ0 ISIN: BMG4593F1389 Ticker-Symbol: H2X3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HISCOX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HISCOX LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,417
12,826
09:31
12,488
12,774
09:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HISCOX LTD
HISCOX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HISCOX LTD12,90+3,18 %