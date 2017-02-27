Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, announces that it will publish the results of the phase 3 clinical trial in grass pollen rhinitis on 28 February, 2017 after the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris markets close.

This study was conducted in 67 clinical centers in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. 512 patients attended the last visit to the allergist, giving a retention rate of 93% (see the press release of 5 October 2016).

The objective of this first phase 3 clinical trial is to demonstrate the clinical efficacy of gp-ASIT+™ when administered subcutaneously in patients suffering from hay fever before the grass pollen season. The study's primary endpoint is to assess the reduction of the Combined Symptom and Medication Score (CSMS) during the peak of the grass pollen season subsequent to treatment.

The Company today received the results of the phase 3 clinical trial. These results are currently being analyzed and will be made available to the public after market on 28 February, 2017. In the meantime, ASIT biotech has asked the FSMA to suspend trading of the Company's shares with immediate effect until these clinical results are published.

If the results are positive, the Company is planning to file for marketing approval for gp-ASIT+™ in Germany with a view to marketing the product in 2018. The development plans and associated financing requirements are in line with the forecasts announced within the framework of the Company's IPO.

About gp-ASIT+™