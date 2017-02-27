Stockholm, February 27, 2017



Ahead of the Annual General Meeting April 26, 2017, the Nominating Committee of INVISIO Communications AB (publ) proposes the re-election of board members Annika Andersson, Charlotta Falvin, Lage Jonason, Anders Persson, Lars Röckert and Mats Warstedt. The Nominating Committee also proposes the re-election of Lars Röckert as Chairman of the Board.



The INVISIO Nominating Comittee comprises: Lage Jonason, representing himself, family and companies, Elisabet Jamal Bergström (Chairman), appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder, Lennart Francke, appointed by Swedbank Robur fonder, and Chairman of the Board Lars Röckert.



The Nominating Committee's complete proposals for resolutions at the 2017 AGM, more information about the proposed directors and a statement of the committee's work will be presented in connection with the AGM Notice.



For further information, please contact:



Elisabet Jamal Bergström, Chairman of the INVISIO Nominating Committee, e-mail elja04@handelsbanken.se.



