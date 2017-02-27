LONDON, Feb 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Barclaycard has agreed two new partnerships that will see its bPay payment technology embedded into high street jewellery and watch brands, expanding the range of wearable devices that can be used to make contactless transactions in the UK.The agreements are designed to complement bPay's proprietary range, which comprises a wristband, fob, sticker and loop, and the existing partnerships that already see the technology, which is powered by Visa, embedded within fashion jewellery and mobile phone cases.The first partnership is with DCK Group with their range of 'Tutch' jewellery. DCK is behind the concession jewellery offered in some of the UK's leading high street retailers, and the partnership will see bPay contactless payment technology embedded into some of the most exciting and on-trend jewellery styles on the high street.The second is with Tappy Technologies Limited, a pioneer payment technology brand, which embeds payment functionality into watches, instantly transforming traditional timepieces into wearable contactless payment devices. Through agreements with a diverse range of highly respected fashion brands, Tappy will bring the ease, speed and convenience of contactless payments to watches available in retailers across the UK.Full details on the products to have contactless included, the retail stores and price ranges will be confirmed in due course. The bPay technology will be exhibited at the Visa booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27th in Hall 4, Booth 4B20.Following the successful introduction of the UK's first contactless card, OnePulse, in 2007, Barclaycard and Visa worked together on expanding availability of contactless payment technology into wearables, leading to the bPay range of devices being launched in 2015. Since then, 6.6m spend has been made across 1.1m transactions using bPay wearable devices.Tami Hargreaves, Commercial Director, Digital Consumer Payments at Barclaycard, said: "bPay was designed to meet customer demand for a new, easy and convenient way of paying for everyday goods and services. Thanks to the huge growth we are seeing in contactless payments, consumers are looking for even more convenience when it comes to paying and these partnerships show how the worlds of fashion and technology can combine to provide consumers with quick, easy and convenient ways of making secure payments for GBP30 and under."Kevin Jenkins, Regional Manager for the UK and Ireland at Visa said: "Today's announcement is another example of Barclaycard and Visa co-development in an ongoing, multi-year programme of investment in innovation and infrastructure. We are delighted to go into this next phase of wearable expansion as part of our continuing efforts to give consumers safe, secure and easy ways to purchase the items they want with tech that fits their lifestyle."Alan Witzenfeld, DCK Chairman, said: "Over the 40 years that I have been in the jewellery business, the industry has seen many changes and as a business we have thrived on being ahead of the trends with both innovation and design. Our partnership with Barclaycard has allowed us to revolutionise the wearable tech market, combining the knowledge and security of a major bank with the design and expertise of the best jewellery designers in the business to launch an affordable, functional and desirable range of fashion led jewellery."Mr. Wayne Leung, Founder and CEO of Tappy, said: "It is an honour for Tappy to be recognized as a 'wearable program partner' of Visa and Barclaycard under this strategic partnership. Supported by its existing global customer network and influenced by the brand effect of Visa and Barclaycard, Tappy's solution will open new horizons for the traditional watch & jewellery industry. Tappy's open source solution is now readily available for all the brands."About BarclaycardBarclaycard, part of Barclays Bank PLC, is a leading global payment business that helps consumers, retailers and businesses to make and take payments flexibly, and to access short-term credit and point-of-sale finance. As a pioneer of new forms of payment, we are at the forefront of developing viable contactless and mobile payment schemes for today and cutting-edge forms of payment for the future. We also partner with a wide range of organisations across the globe to offer their customers or members payment options and credit. www.bpay.co.uk. Follow us on Twitter @bPay.About Tappy TechnologiesTappy Technologies Limited is the developer of the 'Flexitag' and 'Payment Module', which can be used to design any type of contactless payment wearable for traditional watch and jewellery brands. Meeting global EMV (Europay, MasterCard, Visa) & UnionPay Standards, Tappy's wearables can settle transactions with pre-paid and tokenized payment methods through the Gemalto solution. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tappy has offices in Beijing and San Jose as well as an R&D center in Guangdong, China. www.gotappy.com.Source: BarclaycardCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.