27.02.2017 | 08:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Dassault Aviation: 2016 consolidated net sales

DASSAULT AVIATION Group
2016 consolidated net sales

In 2016, consolidated adjusted(*) net sales amounted to EUR 3,586 million, compared to EUR 4,176 million in 2015.

Next financial information

The DASSAULT AVIATION Group will release its 2016 annual results on March 8th, 2017, before stock market opening.

(*) Net sales are adjusted by gains and losses resulting from the exercise of derivative hedging instruments which do not qualify for hedge accounting under the terms of IAS 39 "Financial instruments" (recorded in financial income in the consolidated financial statements). Consolidated net sales amounted to EUR 3,653 million in 2016 compared to EUR 4,176 million in 2015.

Contacts:
Stéphane Fort
Corporate Communication
Ph.: + 33 (0)1 47 11 86 90

Armelle Gary
Financial Communication
Ph.: + 33 (0)1 47 11 84 24

For further information, please go to: www.dassault-aviation.com (http://www.dassault-aviation.com)

2016 consolidated net sales (http://hugin.info/143388/R/2081946/784418.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Dassault Aviation via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)