Dassault Aviation: 2016 consolidated net sales

DASSAULT AVIATION Group
2016 consolidated net sales
In 2016, consolidated adjusted(*) net sales amounted to EUR 3,586 million, compared to EUR 4,176 million in 2015.
Next financial information
The DASSAULT AVIATION Group will release its 2016 annual results on March 8th, 2017, before stock market opening.
(*) Net sales are adjusted by gains and losses resulting from the exercise of derivative hedging instruments which do not qualify for hedge accounting under the terms of IAS 39 "Financial instruments" (recorded in financial income in the consolidated financial statements). Consolidated net sales amounted to EUR 3,653 million in 2016 compared to EUR 4,176 million in 2015.
For further information, please go to: www.dassault-aviation.com (http://www.dassault-aviation.com)
