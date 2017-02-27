Frontier to test 4K Ultra HD content on SES platform aimed at accelerating Ultra HD delivery to homes across the U.S.

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced Frontier Communications Corporation has begun testing 4K Ultra HD content delivery using SES's fully-managed Ultra HD distribution platform.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170226005288/en/

Frontier Communications Joins Milestone Ultra HD Trials with SES (Photo: Business Wire)

Frontier is the latest multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) to join SES's milestone trials aimed at accelerating Ultra HD delivery to homes across North America. SES has a growing number of cable and television system operators currently evaluating the satellite-based Ultra HD solution in an effort to provide the Ultra HD programming to their subscribers this year.

SES's managed Ultra HD platform is delivered over dedicated satellite bandwidth, which provides a much higher quality viewer experience compared to current Internet-delivered 4K offerings susceptible to bottlenecks, buffering and network congestion. Currently home to nine linear Ultra HD channels, the platform provides the largest bundle of Ultra HD programming in North America.

"We are optimistic that SES's innovative, pre-packaged Ultra HD solution will allow for a smooth transition of Ultra HD delivery to Frontier subscriber homes nationwide," said Steve Ward, SVP of Video Technology Content for Frontier Communications.

"MVPDs across the country have been extremely impressed with our Ultra HD channel lineup and how satellite is enabling them to leap frog to the latest transmission technologies in order to accelerate the delivery of Ultra HD to their subscriber homes," explained Steve Corda, Vice President of Business Development for SES in North America.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information is available at: www.ses.com

