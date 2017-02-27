Finland-based technology company Methics today announced the launch of the Mobile ID Standard solution, a ready-made, complete and easy-to-deploy solution for Mobile Signature Services. The MIDS combines Methics' robust Kiuru MSSP platform with the well proven Alauda P38 applet for SIM cards.

The MIDS solution is designed to enable fast and simple deployment of mobile signature services by mobile network operators for managed digital authentication and identity services. Together with open standards, the MIDS platform offers interoperable and open interfaces for the ecosystem players and enables various business models for mobile operators.

MIDS comes with Kiuru MSSP servers, a built-in SCP80 OTA, an applet functional acceptance tester and a WPKI applet. All you need is a Linux server, an SMSC connection, a SIM card and a mobile phone. MIDS comes with a ready-to-use registration process allowing an easy way of registering new mobile users.

Extending of the Mobile ID service is made easy, so that you can deploy high-availability clustering, additional services or even GSMA Mobile Connect standard service on top of MIDS.

Please join us at the Finland Pavilion, located at 5F31 in Hall 5 for the launch on Monday, 27th February, 2017 at 16.00.

About Methics

Methics Oy provides open standard based, innovative and secure software products for Mobile ID and Mobile Connect Services. The Kiuru MSSP is a high performance and modular authentication server and the Alauda applet is a feature rich and small footprint SIM card applet. For more information, please visit www.methics.fi.

