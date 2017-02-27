International law firm Dorsey Whitney LLP announced today that employment law specialist, Bob Cordran has joined the Firm's London office as a partner.

Mr. Cordran, formerly a partner at Marriott Harrison LLP, is an experienced employment lawyer having advised clients across a wide variety of industries including retail, media, professional services, healthcare, financial services and technology. His 20 years' experience in private practice working alongside colleagues on transactional matters makes Mr. Cordran a great fit for the expanding M&A and Private Equity groups in Dorsey's London office. Several members of Dorsey's London team have worked with Mr. Cordran at previous firms and rate him highly for his commercial and solutions based approach. He will also provide specialist advice on matters such as board disputes, executive termination arrangements and contentious employment issues.

"We are delighted that Bob has joined us in London," noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey Whitney. "His employment law expertise and experience will add depth to our great Firm-wide team of Labor Employment lawyers around the globe and will provide an important addition to our London-based transactional teams."

"I am delighted to be joining Dorsey and its Firm-wide team of Labor Employment lawyers," noted Mr. Cordran. "I look forward to working with Dorsey's exceptional client base and working with transactional teams doing deals in London and around the world."

