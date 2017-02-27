New 5G test solutions support early operator trials of 5G devices

Keysight Technologies and Samsung Electronics announce collaboration on 5G development and testing

Partnership to cover 5GTF and 3GPP NR

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Samsung Electronics Corporation today announced a technology collaboration on 5G development and testing. Keysight and Samsung have entered into a technology collaboration to enable design and deployment of 5G devices to support early operator trials. The initial focus of the partnership is on 5GTF specifications (www.5gtf.org). Future collaboration will include work being done in 3GPP NR.

With the first set of 5G specifications based on Verizon's 5GTF now in place, first trial networks are currently being deployed. Keysight and Samsung have been working closely since September of last year to align their respective product portfolios around the specification and build an ecosystem of interoperable products. Both companies will conduct a joint 5G technology demonstration in the Samsung booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"Our customers are looking for a wide range of millimeter wave over-the-air solutions with superior performance to bring 5G applications to market," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Wireless Devices segment. "We are pleased that Samsung has chosen us to be a key technology partner to collaborate with them for early 5G development. "We have been able to develop solutions to enable 5G market leaders bring their products to market."

"As we begin to transition to a new generation of wireless technologies, it's growing more important that we establish industry alignment. With 5G, this is more important than ever, as we're tapping into an area of the radio spectrum that has been a big unknown for the mobile industry," said Woojune Kim, vice president of Next-Generation Strategy, Samsung Electronics. "Being able to work closely with Keysight and leveraging their expertise with network simulation, RF and millimeter wave technologies is an advantage for our product validation efforts."

In addition to critical interoperability testing around the 5GTF specification, cooperation between the companies is seen as an important step for accelerating ecosystem growth and for scaling the equipment verification and production process. For Samsung, compatibility of its products with Keysight's simulation and analysis portfolio is a critical step towards enabling rapid manufacturing of 5G equipment.

"It is a great opportunity for Keysight to contribute to Samsung's leadership in 5G," said Keysight Korea President, Duk Kwon Yoon.

"5G is a revolution and an evolution," observed Satish Dhanasekaran, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Wireless Devices and Operators Group. "It is critical to tap into the millimeter wave spectrum to support the needs of future applications, while ensuring coexistence of current networks and services. We are excited by this partnership with Samsung to help them bring early 5G technology to market."

The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design, test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) helps customers bring breakthrough electronic products and systems to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in the network. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, internet infrastructure, aerospace defense, automotive, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

