M-2 Set to Redefine the Category with Spring Release

Earin will showcase the next generation in the company's line of True Wireless Earbuds at Mobile World Congress (MWC) taking place in Barcelona this week. On the heels of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where Earin debuted the M-2 earbuds to critical acclaim, the company today announced new details leading up to the launch of M-2 this spring.

Earin showcased the M-2 True Wireless Earbuds, coming spring 2017, at Mobile World Congress (Photo: Business Wire)

Fashion-Forward Design

Featuring the fashion-forward Scandinavian design elements that Earin has become known for, the M-2 earbuds will be the smallest and lightest available on the market when they release later this year. M-2 are designed to create a seamless user experience like no other answering calls, playing/pausing music, and skipping to the next song all with a touch interface on the tip of the earbud. A magnetic docking capsule both stores and charges the earbuds, offering three hours battery life with one charge and 12 hours of music.

Discreet, Cutting-Edge Technology

The magic behind M-2 comes in the form of X Audio™, a proprietary algorithm refined by sound engineers and hearing aid experts over the course of the past 20 years. The exclusive X Audio algorithm married with a custom designed dual microphone array (2 in each earbud), creates smart noise cancellation that can handle extreme sound level from the surrounding environment. With the accompanying app, Audio Transparency Mode enables background noise to be minimized and speech amplified, seamlessly adjusting levels by environment and providing the best possible sound at all times. Like its predecessor, M-2 is equipped with world class speakers creating crystal clear audio, allowing users to take calls, listen to music or access Siri from anywhere. Dual antenna and Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) powered by NXP Semiconductors results in a reliable and stable connection unmatched by competitive products.

Earin M-2 True Wireless Earbuds will be available at brick and mortar and online retail shops in the US, Europe and Asia this spring. For more information visit www.Earin.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additional press materials and product images can be downloaded here.

ABOUT EARIN

Earin creates audio products of extraordinary quality for people who love music. Following one of the most successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaigns to date, the company was established in 2014 with a simple aim to create high fidelity audio devices without compromise. Located in Malmö, Sweden, the dedicated team of audio technicians, engineers and industrial designers are continually exploring the potential of sound and technology. Earin wireless earbuds are dedicated to sound like no other. From the incredible acoustic detail and clarity, to the breathtaking immersive audio experience, Earin sets a new standard for wireless audio.

