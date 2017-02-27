Mobileum, the leader in roaming and analytics solutions for telecom business transformation, will work with AT&T to offer AT&T's WiFi Hub service as part of its portfolio of solutions for service providers around the world. Service providers will be able to roll out products that include WiFi access, so customers can continue to access applications and services while roaming.

AT&T's WiFi Hub has global coverage, with millions of included hotspots. Users can seamlessly access and connect to these hotspots over their smartphones, and stay connected to their favorite applications and services.

Mobileum provides roaming and travel solutions to global service providers. This allows them to build offers, provision users and give access to data services while ensuring policy enforcement and service quality at all times. Mobileum's service provider customers will be able to offer WiFi service either through their own applications, or via Mobileum's suite of products.

"AT&T is a pioneer in the converged wireless broadband ecosystem," said JR Wilson, AT&T's Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances and the Chairman of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA). "We have been working with Mobileum for some time and are excited about this new chapter in our relationship. It will advance our mission to enhance wireless connectivity and enable next-generation services in different global markets."

"Mobileum's analytics solutions are in use at over 600 mobile operators globally and actively drive additional revenue in roaming and domestic services," said Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum's CEO. "We combine our unique Active Intelligence platform with our deep telecoms expertise to deliver industry leading solutions in our focus areas of mobile travel and roaming, fraud and security, and in customer engagement."

"With our broad reach and recognized industry and thought leadership, we will use this collaboration to give service providers the ability to maximize the potential of WiFi around the world, by helping them to discover additional revenues and drive higher customer satisfaction and loyalty."

To learn more, visit Mobileum at booth #6I37 at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona.

