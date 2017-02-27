GROW FAST - Call for Outstanding Female Professionals

ROME, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LUISS Business Schoolhas launched the projectGROW-Generating Real Opportunities for Women with the aim to promote, support and improve personal and professional development of LUISS Business School's female students with a focus on the access to the working worldand to the enhancement of their career, so as to reach the highest levels within companies, institutions, universities and other organizations.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8045351-luiss-grow-fast-female-professionals/

GROWpursues this aim through the creation and organization of networking and mentoring activities as well as training and talent development. The milestones has been set on November 11 2016 during the first official meeting lead by LUISS University's General ManagerGiovanni Lo Storto,by LUISS University's RectorPaola Severinoand by the Dean of LUISS Business SchoolPaolo Boccardelli.

Among the GROW activities LUISS Business School, Johnson & Johnson and Korn Ferry International promoteGROW FAST (Financing and Supporting Talents):an initiative offeringto a selected group of outstanding women:

direct access to organisations eager to support talents in the development of their potential;

an internationally accredited MBA at LUISS Business School, which provides a culturally relevant and professionally memorable experience in the heart of Rome ;

at LUISS Business School, which provides a culturally relevant and professionally memorable experience in the heart of ; a fully sponsored accelerated track into the world of business with leading companiesthat pursue diversity and inclusion as key strategic assets.

The initiative consists of four main steps:

selection of talented women;

initial 3-month internship in Johnson & Johnson starting in July 2017 , with a reimbursement of expenses of up to EUR 1,000 per month ;

, with a reimbursement of expenses of ; 1-year MBA programme at LUISS Business School starting in October 2017 , the tuition fee of EUR 27,000 + EUR 13,000 of living expenses being covered by a study loan;

, the tuition fee of being covered by a study loan; 2-year employment contract in Johnson & Johnson starting in October 2018 , witha previously agreed salary + an extrathat covers the repayment of the study loan within the term of the employment contract.

The selected participants will be continuously mentored, starting from the initial internship until the end of the GROW FAST initiative.

The partners:

Johnson & Johnson, a Fortune 500 multinational company manufacturing medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods;

a Fortune 500 multinational company manufacturing medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods; Korn Ferry International, an organisational and people advisory firm, the world's largest provider of executive search;

an organisational and people advisory firm, the world's largest provider of executive search; andLUISS Business School,an internationally accredited provider of business education, based in Rome ( Italy ).

Applications for participation must be submittedby April 15, 2017tomba23@luiss.it.

DOWNLOAD PDF

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469376/LUISS_Business_School_GROW_Logo.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8045351-luiss-grow-fast-female-professionals/