Innovative SIM-Based Solution Provides Value Added Tools to Simplify IoT Deployments

KORE, the people powering the Internet-of-Things (IoT) innovations and opportunities, and Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based IoT and M2M application technology, today announced an agreement to deploy enterprise customer pilots that embed Able Device's flagship offering, SIMbae, on KORE IoT SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules). SIMbae, a new and innovative SIM-based solution utilizes established 3GPP standards and provides valuable tools on KORE SIMs to solve common IoT device deployment issues related to network connectivity, commercial and service requirements, and data roaming.

"Large scale deployments of IoT services, particularly global services, must be driven with greater ease and reliability of roll out," said Alex Brisbourne, KORE CEO. "The goal is to move as close as possible to plug and play deliveries as well as simplified, automated, service connectivity around the globe. A perfect complement to our subscription management/eSIM solutions which already have over 1.2m connections depending upon it, integrating SIMBae provides a further level of automated service assurance," concluded Brisbourne.

With deployments beginning in March 2017, customer pilots will initially center around three IoT use cases:

The first case focuses on troubleshooting an IoT device that is not reporting into the server. In this scenario, SIMbae reports mobile-specific network information such as signal strength, neighboring cells, and other key metrics to determine the connectivity issue.

A second case addresses an IoT device roaming onto a network that doesn't meet commercial or service requirements and is then resolved through implementing SIMbae's Dynamic PLMN Manager.

The third scenario deployed during the pilots will utilize SIMbae's Packet Data Reporter to change networks when a device roams onto a network that doesn't support data roaming. Additionally, by embedding these tools on KORE's SIMs and utilizing 3GPP standards, a consistent high level of application and communications security is achieved.

"We're extremely excited to enter into real world, enterprise commercial pilots with KORE as they were the first service provider we approached when SIMbae was conceived," stated Roger Dewey, CEO and Founder of Able Device. "The reason for this was KORE's strong vision and early leadership in offering the enterprise market high value services to deploy IoT projects in a very flexible model." He continued by saying, "Able Device and KORE share a philosophy centered on ease of development, deployment, security, and operation for mobile IoT applications. The standard SIM is the perfect vehicle for realizing that vision on a mass scale, but the SIM is not enough as it needs to be coupled with enterprise centric services."

About KORE

KORE provides the connectivity and services that make the Internet of Things possible. Founded in 2003, KORE is the world's largest managed network services provider specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) markets. KORE provides the critical wireless IoT connectivity empowering application, hardware and wireless operator partners to rapidly bring new IoT and M2M innovations to market, with millions of active on-network units in more than 180 countries. KORE delivers choice, reliability and global native coverage through multi-carrier and Tier 1 carrier cellular and satellite network services - including LTE, GSM and CDMA as well as advanced applications to easily manage IoT connected devices. KORE Position Logic software provides seamless location-based services (LBS) for businesses. KORE's recent acquisition of Wyless makes the company one of the six largest providers of M2M/IoT services globally, inclusive of carriers.

For more information, visit www.koretelematics.com, read the KORE blog and connect with KORE on LinkedIn, Google+, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Vimeo.

About Able Device

Able Device is a provider of technology for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and IoT service providers. Its flagship product SIMbae™ (short for "SIM based application engine") enables hosting of IoT device controls and applications on standard SIMs. In this new architecture, the SIM is transformed to an intelligent independent processor. As SIMbae utilizes established and common 3GPP SIM standards, IoT controls and applications implemented this way become device and carrier agnostic - with benefits including shorter time to market, reduced development cost, lower operating cost, and improved security. Based in Raleigh, NC, Able Device serves mobile network operators globally.

For more information, visit www.abledevice.com.

