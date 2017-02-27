Highly scalable open source cloud platform enhances customer service, increases efficiency and reduces costs

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that MyRepublic, an internet service provider (ISP) headquartered in Singapore, has deployed Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Ceph Storage, and Red Hat CloudForms to create a modern cloud as part of their open hybrid cloud initiative. The new, more scalable cloud platform, replaces a fragmented legacy IT infrastructure which was impeding growth and offers MyRepublic increased availability and flexibility in addition to substantial reductions in hardware costs.

Undergoing rapid expansion, MyRepublic found it was increasingly challenging to innovate and grow via its existing infrastructure. Scaling out services, handling spikes in user demand, and resolving outages by simply re-using spare capacity from other services were also difficult to address with the ISP's legacy infrastructure. Faced with the costly renewal of its proprietary software and aging hardware, MyRepublic chose to modernize its IT platform with a more scalable and flexible platform that could better meet its needs.

For the core of its new and more flexible cloud, MyRepublic selected Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat's highly scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, Red Hat Ceph Storage, a block and object storage platform capable of scaling to meet MyRepublic's requirements, and Red Hat CloudForms, a hybrid cloud management platform. Red Hat Consulting supported the initial planning and implementation stages, making it possible to complete the deployment in only two weeks.

The new infrastructure enables MyRepublic to scale up and add resources to handle spikes in demand, resulting in higher system availability and lower latency. More importantly, MyRepublic's infrastructure is now more resilient with improved stability, providing an added benefit to customers. By further automating deployments, planned downtime can be more easily minimized when changes are made in production.

With its Red Hat-based cloud platform, MyRepublic can introduce new services more quickly, enabling them to better address new requirements. This offers MyRepublic the ability to be more agile, capitalizing on the shorter time-to-market and the ability to host different workloads on the same cluster.

Because Red Hat software is hardware-agnostic, MyRepublic has also gained the flexibility to run any certified x86 equipment without lock-in, which has enabled the company to reduce costs by choosing the best match for its needs. To date, MyRepublic reports that it has achieved a double-digit percentage decrease on TCO year-on-year and that it has improved ROI with the ability to more easily reallocate unused resources.

Supporting Quotes

Eugene Yeo, group CIO, MyRepublic Group Limited

"We chose Red Hat primarily because they are very close to the upstream, so we have access to new features really quickly, and also to avoid any vendor lock-in. Red Hat team's technical knowledge and documentation saved us valuable time. Even a slight delay in meeting the deadline would have affected our marketing plans in a big way and wasted a lot of our investment. But Red Hat did an amazing job."

Darrell Jordan-Smith, vice president, Global Telecommunications and ICT, Red Hat

"Red Hat is excited to work with MyRepublic to help them achieve their goals of revolutionizing Singapore's ICT landscape with a cloud platform based on our highly scalable OpenStack technology. Red Hat OpenStack Platform combines the power of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with Red Hat OpenStack technology to deliver a scalable and more secure foundation to build and manage MyRepublic's modern cloud infrastructure."

