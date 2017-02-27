As from March 2, 2017, 2E Group AB will be listed under its new company name Moment Group AB.



New company name: Moment Group AB ----------------------------------------- New short name: MOMENT ----------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0000680902 ----------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 032720 -----------------------------------------



