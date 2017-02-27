Digital media solutions provider expands in APAC with Sydney office, extending global footprint



CHATHAM, N.J., 2017-02-27 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theorem, a digital media and marketing automation provider, today announced its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region with an office based in Sydney, Australia, to address increasing demand for digital media services in one of the world's fastest-growing media markets.



Digital media veteran David Raitt joins as Business Development Director, joining Theorem from digital advertising tech company Criteo, where he served as managing director for Australia and New Zealand. Theorem has been serving Australian clients for the last four years, working with several of the market's leading media owners, and Raitt and his team will bring additional local client service support.



"Our goal is to keep in step with local market needs. Findings from a recent market-wide study conducted by Theorem indicates that 'self regulated measurement and standards' are among the key areas where advertisers want media owners to improve the most," said Theorem CEO Jay Kulkarni. "Results from our Australia agency panel found that the fragmentation and volume of standards can result in negative perceptions of this part of the market.



"Given the media industry's need to respond to these dynamics, Theorem has the opportunity to work with companies to help them improve how they deliver to audience expectations, provide a better ad experience, and mine data to enhance offerings," Kulkarni continued.



Industry Veteran at the Helm



Kulkarni points to the depth of Raitt's experience running a commercial ad operation as a key building block for Theorem to cement a market-leading position in the region. Raitt brings 20 years of experience in digital media with a decade at Google in Australia and the United Kingdom. Raitt has a proven record of managing multi-million dollar advertising teams. Prior to his stint at Criteo, he served as sales director for Spotify in Australia and New Zealand.



