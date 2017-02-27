Orava Residential REIT plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 10.00 a.m.







ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2016 PUBLICATION AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING



Orava Residential REIT plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 8.00 a.m.



Briefing for analysts, investors and media



A briefing for analysts, investors and media, conducted in Finnish, will be held on the same day Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 1.00 p.m. The briefing will take place at Pörssitalo, Fabianinkatu 14, Helsinki. Entrance via NASDAQ Helsinki reception. The material presented in the briefing (in Finnish) will be available after the briefing on www.oravaasuntorahasto.fi.







Orava Residential REIT plc



Pekka Peiponen



CEO







Information



Pekka Peiponen, CEO, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104



Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3102







http://www.oravaresidentialreit.fi/