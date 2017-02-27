Orava Residential REIT plc
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 10.00 a.m.
ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2016 PUBLICATION AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING
Orava Residential REIT plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 8.00 a.m.
Briefing for analysts, investors and media
A briefing for analysts, investors and media, conducted in Finnish, will be held on the same day Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 1.00 p.m. The briefing will take place at Pörssitalo, Fabianinkatu 14, Helsinki. Entrance via NASDAQ Helsinki reception. The material presented in the briefing (in Finnish) will be available after the briefing on www.oravaasuntorahasto.fi.
Orava Residential REIT plc
Pekka Peiponen
CEO
Information
Pekka Peiponen, CEO, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104
Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3102
http://www.oravaresidentialreit.fi/
