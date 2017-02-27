SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Italiaonline, Italy's number one internet company, has expanded its use of Aria's cloud-based billing and monetization platform, taking advantage of the new innovations included in its latest version, Aria Crescendo. Italiaonline provides many services including: telephone directories, the three most highly-trafficked Italian web portals, the most relevant web advertising sales house, over 70 Media Agencies that offer digital marketing products and services for Italy's SMEs, and much more. Italiaonline will move more of its offerings to the Aria platform to support multiple subscription master plans and anniversary day billing, enabling them to scale their product offerings without adding exponential cost and effort.

Italiaonline recently merged with SEAT Pagine Gialle, Italy's largest online telephone directory and street map publisher. Aria Crescendo's capability to support multiple master plans, differentiated dunning, and unique bill dates per subscription will soon allow them to integrate Pagine Gialle (Italian Yellow Pages) and its numerous offerings more efficiently.

Following this, they plan on moving all of their offerings to the Aria platform, increasing their speed to market and their ability to quickly iterate and innovate on all of their products.

"Aria Crescendo will allow us to offer a wider variety of products and bundles along with more sophisticated offerings and billing options without increasing billing complexity," said Gionata Matteucci, Mail and Authentication IT Director, Italiaonline. "We look forward to completing our Aria expansion to increase our speed to market across the board."

"Aria's capabilities will help Italiaonline add and offer more products with less effort, time and expense, helping them gain more long-term customers and increase customer lifetime value," said Aria President & CEO Tom Dibble. "Aria is the preferred agile monetization platform for digital service providers, and we're happy to count innovative CSPs like Italiaonline as long-term customers."

