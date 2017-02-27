Introducing a new way to stream live HD and 4K VR content with Giraffic VR AVA and Byond cloud-based VR development platform; Demos Available at Giraffic booth, Hall 5 stand 5F81

Giraffic, the leader in Adaptive Video Acceleration (AVA™) technologies, together with Byond, a groundbreaking cloud-based VR development platform, introducing the first mobile VR video experience that delivers flawless and uninterrupted HD and 4K streaming in real time.

The mainstream adoption of VR significantly relies on mobile platforms and wireless networks, while streaming will be the most compelling option to view dynamic and live content. In order to accomplish that, VR must provide users with high-quality uninterrupted experience.

The video delivery infrastructure is constrained by network congestions and its unstable behavior, flawing the viewing experience with low resolution and buffering pauses, thus preventing users from fully utilizing their amazing mobile displays and immersive content. As VR video generates 3 to 10 times higher bitrates, its streaming in hi-res and in real-time remains a big challenge.

Giraffic and Byond come together to solve this specific problem, turning the troublesome task of high-quality 360 degree video and VR streaming into a thing of a past.

"When you're experiencing your favorite team's game in VR or taking a virtual roller-coaster ride, the last thing you want is that low-quality blurry image or buffering to bring you back to reality, because your internet speed suddenly dropped" said Yoel Zanger, CEO of Giraffic.

The complexity of bringing VR experiences to broader audience makes it difficult to distribute such content. "Byond platform empowers brands and media companies to seamlessly create VR experiences on their own without any coding skill requirements." continues Zanger, "now with the integration of VR AVA, publishers will be able to deliver flawless life-like experiences whether for VOD or live streaming".

"The video quality is more important than ever when using VR and it requires a mass amount of bandwidth" said Byond CEO, Noam Levavi. "Getting these huge blocks of data and transferring them to any VR device at such a short time interval, is a great mission. We are thrilled to see such an amazing outcome using Giraffic AVA solution".

AVA is available to mobile device manufacturers with device-side integration and to content providers through a simple SDK integration in their streaming apps. Demos are being held during Mobile World Congress at Giraffic booth in Israel Pavilion, Hall 5 stand 5F81. Attendees can request a meeting and a demonstration by contacting inna@giraffic.com. To schedule a meeting with Byond contact contact@byondvr.com

About Giraffic

Giraffic Adaptive Video Acceleration™, the leading client-side video experience technology, enabling consumer electronics devices and streaming service providers' apps to deliver HD, UHD 4K video and VR, without re-buffering pauses or streaming resolution reduction. AVA technology was adopted by leading manufacturers, powering over 80 million devices, and now is making its way into VR and apps. Giraffic was featured in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 50, a list of the fastest growing technology companies in Israel, as one of the Top 10 Rising Stars.

About Byond

Byond VR is a cloud based publishing platform that empowers brands to create a powerful VR experience, simply and affordably. Using Byond's CMS and authoring tools, VR applications can be easily created and published across all platforms. The tools implement the best VR practices to-date, helping makers create great experiences.

