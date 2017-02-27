Greenwave Systems Announces AXON Predict

Real-time visual edge analytics engine now available; predictive maintenance that dramatically decreases unplanned downtime and increases asset optimization

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Systems, Inc. the global managed services and Internet of Things (IoT) software leader, announced today that as a result of acquiring Predixion Software, the company now offers a real-time visual edge analytics solution called AXON Predict'. While most analytics solutions get data 'from' the edge and push it to the cloud for processing, Greenwave's AXON Predict performs analytics 'at' the edge. It adds a new level of intelligence to machines and sensors at every step of the network, enabling real-time action right at the source of input.

"We've built a small, smart, self-healing and predictive maintenance solution to reduce asset management costs and drive new revenue streams for enterprises and original equipment manufactures (OEM)," said Simon Arkell, general manager of software platforms and analytics at Greenwave Systems. "We tailor our visual analytics engine for each customer to maximize efficiency, deliver automatic anomaly detection and unleash opportunities that other solutions simply can't deliver."

Greenwave's AXON Platform extends analytics and machine learning down to the chip level and at all points in between. With the addition of AXON Predict to its product family, the company is now extending computational power and real intelligence industrial, commercial and consumer market segments within the Internet of Things (IoT). Together, the company's real-time visual edge analytics software and sophisticated data management platform will enable enterprises and OEMs to manage critical data at the edge of a network in real time, which is far more effective than waiting for it to be uploaded and processed in the cloud.

Parks Associates reports that 26% of US households own a smart home device and each one of these devices is capable of streaming mountains of data. "While everyone agrees that this data has tremendous value, few have figured out how to unlock that value," said Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "As a result, data analytics platforms are rapidly becoming an essential component of an IoT solution portfolio."

"We've seen a real need for this in the market and our customers have affirmed our belief; smart devices often lack the ability to analyze real-time data at the source, causing latency, compliance and cost issues associated with data loss," said Arkell. "We're addressing this pain point head on by delivering intelligence to make devices and ordinary silicon smarter. Our analytics engine provides sharper insights and faster response times for our customers and helps them improve both their top and bottom line."

Demo at Mobile World Congress

To learn more about AXON Predict, visit Greenwave Systems at Hall 5 Booth B10 during Mobile World Congress 2017.

About Greenwave Systems

Greenwave Systems is a global software and managed services company for IoT dedicated to empowering market-leading brands to profitably deploy their own managed services and products, foster deeper customer relationships and grow their businesses. Mobile carriers, telecommunications operators, semiconductor manufacturers, utilities and all manner of service providers use Greenwave's award-winning AXON Platform to safely integrate data and communications from a variety of existing and emerging digital protocols and swiftly create vanguard IoT and M2M services via managed networks. Learn more about Greenwave at www.greenwavesystems.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn here and follow us on Twitter at @GreenwaveSys.

©2017 Greenwave Systems, Inc. Greenwave Systems AXON Platform and AXON Predict are registered trademarks of Greenwave Systems, Inc. Information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Greenwave Media Relations:

Lloyd Berry

Sterling Communications

Email: greenwave@sterlingpr.com

Tel.: 408-395-5500

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/279488/greenwave_systems___logo.jpg