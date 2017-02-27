Smart Home Solutions Introduce New Possibilities for the Telecommunications Industry

POZNAN, Poland, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FIBARO, a producer of devices from the Internet of Things (IoT) domain shall present their solutions at this year's edition of the Mobile World Congress trade fair, taking place in Barcelona, from 27th February to 2nd March.

The competitive advantage of FIBARO

FIBARO has prior experience when it comes to working with companies from the telecommunications industry which lets them not only prepare a detailed, precise offer for prospective business partners but also continuously improve their products to meet the needs of consumers. Fibar Group provides their partners with a full service package throughout project realization and operation. Operators are also given support from their local commitment partners and installers, in the form of employee training, technical support in the area of installation, integration, and validation of all Smart Home elements of the project. FIBARO builds long-term relationships with their business partners by aiding them both during the offer-building stage as well as in the post-sale support stage.

- For FIBARO, The Mobile World Congress trade fair is an excellent opportunity to obtain a unique perspective on the telecommunications industry, which, in our opinion, holds immense possibilities and lots of potential for the Smart Home sector. We believe that traditional telecommunication services are no longer enough while producers and operators are becoming desperate in their attempts to impress and maintain clients. The FIBARO offer allows them to go one step further in delivering solutions that improve the comfort of everyday life for a reasonable price while also allowing people to lower their bills - says Maciej Fiedler, CEO of Fibar Group S.A. about the potential of the fair

The FIBARO exhibition in Barcelona

FIBARO will present their new products at the exhibition in Barcelona. These will include both the FIBARO KeyFob - a small remote control in the shape of a flattened ellipsoid which allows you to manage devices within the range of Z-Wave network, as well as solutions compatible with the Apple HomeKit platform for communicating with and controlling Smart Home devices. The platform makes it possible for the users of Apple products running iOS 10 to control FIBARO devices both via the pre-installed Home application as well as the dedicated FIBARO application.

The offer of FIBARO solutions will be available for viewing from 27th February to 2nd March at hall 5, level 0, stand 5J61.

