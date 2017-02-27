sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,075 Euro		-0,088
-0,58 %
WKN: A0MM7Q ISIN: FR0010451203 Ticker-Symbol: E7V 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
REXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REXEL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,071
15,084
11:04
15,076
15,089
11:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REXEL SA
REXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REXEL SA15,075-0,58 %