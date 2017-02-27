Business Wire will be making breaking exhibitor news releases available through the Mobile World Congress Exhibitor Online News Centre.

Online Press Kits Available From:

AVM GmbH

CARDINALITY

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

COMPRION GmbH

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

CSG International

Defne

Earin

Ethernity Networks

FIME

GSMA

Mobile World Capital Barcelona

RED LINK

Roader

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG

Spectrum Effect

Telenity

TestPlant

VXL Software

Media may contact the Business Wire Event Services Group at tradeshow@businesswire.com with any questions pertaining to these news releases.

For a complete listing of past and future event news go to www.tradeshownews.com. For more information on Business Wire's suite of event news release distribution services, click here.

