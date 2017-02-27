AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) ("EPIC" or "Company"), and Ronald S. Tucker announced Tensleep Financial's Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering, and the declaration of its 16th consecutive quarterly dividend and other announcements as follows:

Tensleep Financial Corp, a finance company and a majority owned subsidiary of EPIC, is seeking to raise capital through a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering to provide limited funding to joint ventures and strategic relations negotiated by EPIC. If you are a qualified accredited investor and are interested in participating in the growth of small companies click here to register your contact information and request a Tensleep Financial Executive Summary, subscription form, and Statement of Information with a Financial Statement.

The Board, due to EPIC's size and the nature of its business, has established a policy of publishing a press release no more than once a month, but for investors that provide their contact information Epic will be providing information about its activities and the activities of its affiliates on a regular basis between press releases.

EPIC's Board of Directors has approved the Company's sixteenth consecutive quarterly stock dividend to its preferred shareholders as of March 23, 2017, and payable on March 30, 2016. The number of shares to be distributed will be 17.5% of the number of preferred shares held by the preferred shareholders, and all fractional shares are to be rounded up.

EPIC's consolidated stockholders equity for years ending September 30, 2016 and 2015, were $4,763,462 and $4,683,371, respectively, and non-cash net profits for the same periods on a consolidated base were $577,405 and $641,052, respectively.

EPIC's non-cash net profits for the 3 months ending December 31, 2016, on a consolidated basis was $527,012 and stockholders equity was $5,418,596.

EPIC in February 2017, has entered into a distribution agreement for its AcuFAB ® Overlay and AcuFAB ® MedSoles products in Mexico.

EPIC's organizational structure consist of four majority owned "C" corporations and one joint venture between EPIC and RX Healthcare Systems, Ltd., a majority owned subsidiary. (See Image to the right.)

EPIC and a third party are developing an incontinence pad using the AcuFAB ® Fabric.

EPIC is negotiating a joint venture or strategic relationship with several independent companies to develop an exit strategy enabling them to raise capital.

About EPIC

EPIC since its incorporation in 1997, has had the same management and same primary objective to provide investors with a high yield and ROI.

EPIC, The Dividend Company, is an "Outside-The-Box" privately traded Special Purpose Vehicle that provides value added turn-key solutions to qualified private companies ("QPC") with an exit strategy.

The EPIC value added difference is its assumption of responsibility for effecting and managing the tactical financial plans as the QPC's Financial Consultant.

Visit www.epiccor.com for corporate information and http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EPOR/quote for investor and financial information.

