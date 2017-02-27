TIP to reimagine approaches to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure to bring internet access and data intensive services to emerging and developed markets

Highlights:

Keysight will co-chair a newly-formed sub-group focused on test automation within TIP's OpenCellular project group

Keysight is contributing open source code that will enable the testing and measurement of OpenCellular hardware, with the aim of standardizing its production and adoption

Initial support covers GSM, with enhancements to LTE that will enable easy migration

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced an expanded commitment to the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) (www.telecominfraproject.com), founded by Facebook and others as listed at www.telecominfraproject.com/members. Keysight will co-chair a newly-formed subgroup focused on test automation within TIP's OpenCellular project group. As part of this sub-group, Keysight will contribute the open source code that enables automated testing for design verification and a low-cost manufacturing solution for OpenCellular base stations.

Future wireless network expectations are ubiquitous, high performance and global. However today, less than half the world's population has access to the internet. This is mainly due to geography and/or economic factors that make it prohibitive to cover with traditional cellular networks. Even in the regions which do have access, the need for high data-intensive services like video and virtual reality requires a revamp of existing infrastructures to support them.

"Keysight is pleased to announce an expanded commitment to the Telecom Infra Project," said Dr. Mark Pierpont, vice president and general manager, Keysight Internet Infrastructure Solutions. "Our solution will help simplify the test process and drive adoption of OpenCellular worldwide."

"Keysight's contributions to TIP will help service providers and manufacturers simplify the implementation and manufacturing of their designs," said Ashish Kelkar, Board Member, TIP, and Director, Infrastructure Strategy, Facebook. "They're enabling our community to quickly and efficiently create low-cost networks of the future."

Keysight will be showing the TIP test cases, in addition to its latest software-centric design and test solutions for LTE-A, 5G, IoT and Connected Car technologies, at Mobile World Congress 2017, Hall 6, Stand 6G10, Barcelona, Feb. 27 March 2.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) helps customers bring breakthrough electronic products and systems to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in the network. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, internet infrastructure, aerospace defense, automotive, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

