Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, has been selected by British Medical Auctions (BMA) as its exclusive provider of online auctions. BMA is the fastest growing medical auction house in the United Kingdom, selling high-quality surplus medical equipment in its monthly auctions. BMA's first auction on Proxibid will take place Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at 10 AM GMT daily, with live bidding in Aldershot, Hampshire, UK. In all, more than 1200 lots of specialty medical equipment will cross the block in this two-day auction.

BMA's specialised monthly healthcare auctions and its comprehensive direct private treaty sale program puts the company at the forefront of the UK's healthcare remarketing industry. Now its monthly auctions will be available only via Proxibid, ensuring buyers anywhere in the world with an internet connection can bid with confidence on important medical equipment. Featured equipment available in the March auction includes:

SLE 2000HFO High Frequency Oscillator Ventilator with Block on Stand

Siemens Acuson S2000 Ultrasound Scanner with 5 x Transducers

Richard Wolf Endoscopic Stack System

Eschmann T20s Electric Operating Table with Cushions and Controllers

Zoll E Series Defibrillator/Monitor

Shimandzu Mobile Dart Mobile X-Ray System with Key

Datex Ohmeda Aestiva/5 Anaesthesia System with Datex Ohmeda Aestiva 7900 SmartVent Ventilator

Maquet 1140.61BN Transport Urological Table

"We are excited to work with Proxibid to provide online bidding for our growing buyer base," said Markus Grad, CEO of British Medical Auctions. "We have selected Proxibid as our exclusive partner because of the company's platform stability, and customer service and support, and commitment to risk management and fraud prevention, ensuring only qualified buyers can participate in our auctions."

Proxibid offers the industry's most robust online bidding platform for both live and timed auctions. All purchases made via Proxibid are backed by the company's sophisticated risk management system and integrated payment solution, designed specifically to facilitate high dollar transactions like the medical equipment sold in BMA auctions.

Proxibid Social

Visit us online at www.proxibid.com

Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid

Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/proxibid

Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/proxibid

About Proxibid

Proxibid provides auction companies and asset owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through Proxibid's Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions, and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that include heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in South Sioux City, NE, and London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit https://www.proxibid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005220/en/

Contacts:

Proxibid

Dana Kaufman, 402-505-7776

Dana.Kaufman@proxibid.com