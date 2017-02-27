Warsaw Students Investigates City's Pollution, Traffic, Waste Through Data Collection

Working with experts from MIT, students at The British School Warsaw use data to research issues facing the city

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at The British School Warsaw are undertaking an ambitious project to collect data in order to understand problems facing the city. Working with researchers and experts from MIT, as well as local organisations, and teachers, students will collect and analyse data to identify issues in the city as part of the Data-Driven Curiosity Challenge. Using results from their research, students will educate their school and community, helping them to better understand and connect with the issues.

The challenge is the second phase of a three-part annual activity designed by MIT experts based on STEAM subjects and the scientific method. Students will use data to analyse the following issues:

Smog: At times, children are unable to go outside during break times as a result of heavy smog. Students have started to research this issue further as Warsaw is considered to be one of the most polluted cities in Europe . They will collect data from a range of sources and look at causes and effect, as well as prevention strategies which will help lower smog levels. Students have asked various experts in the city to help them find solutions to the problem, including a local politician and a local member of an NGO who has set up Warsaw Smog Alarm to create awareness around smog in the city. Some children have also created YouTube smog blogs to generate awareness to members of the community.

is considered to be one of the most polluted cities in . They will collect data from a range of sources and look at causes and effect, as well as prevention strategies which will help lower smog levels. Students have asked various experts in the city to help them find solutions to the problem, including a local politician and a local member of an NGO who has set up Warsaw Smog Alarm to create awareness around smog in the city. Some children have also created YouTube smog blogs to generate awareness to members of the community. Traffic: This problem has enhanced the effects of climate change and therelease of CO 2 emissions. It has contributed many problems in the environment, including smog around Warsaw . Through research students have discovered that old cars in the city have resulted in higher emissions. One class analysed how often they use their cars to get to school, how much CO 2 this produces, its impact on the environment, and what can be done to improve the situation.

emissions. It has contributed many problems in the environment, including smog around . Through research students have discovered that old cars in the city have resulted in higher emissions. One class analysed how often they use their cars to get to school, how much CO this produces, its impact on the environment, and what can be done to improve the situation. Recycling habits: Often rubbish in Warsaw goes to vast landfills or burned by locals, producing extremely dangerous toxic gases. Students have carried out research, observations, surveys, and online investigations to explore the causes of these issues and what can be done to help improve recycling.

Through engaging with real world problems happening in their local community, students have learned to collaborate with their peers and the community by collecting information which will then be used to create a meaningful data story.

Alun Yorath, Principal at The British School Warsaw said:

"This project has certainly gripped the imagination of the young minds at The British School Warsaw. The corridors are abuzz with chatter about data and what it means. As a previous Head of Science I have been mightily impressed by the level of investigative enquiry I have witnessed. The enthusiasm with which they have approached this project is remarkable and is a testament to the 'power' of the MIT collaboration."

John Durant, Director of MIT Museum, said:

"I am delighted to see the MIT STEAM Challenge move into its second phase of operations. The new challenge being posted to Nord Anglia students will cultivate skills in data collection and analysis that are at the heart of effective problem solving in many areas of life and work. We look forward to working closely with Nord Anglia teachers and students over the coming months."

This challenge is part of a wider collaboration between MIT and Nord Anglia Education schools incorporating the interdisciplinary subjects of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics). At the core of the collaboration is the reflection of MIT's philosophy of 'mind and hand' which calls for a practical approach to problem solving. Through this approach, students at The British School Warsaw will develop key transferable skills, such as creativity, critical thinking, curiosity and communication, which can be employed across all academic subjects, and in future careers.

The Nord Anglia-MIT collaboration launched in September 2016 in 13 inaugural schools and will expand to educate more than 37,000 students at Nord Anglia Education's 43 international schools in following years.

About The British School Warsaw

The British School Warsaw was established in 1992 teaching students ages 2-18 with a student body representing over 60 nationalities. The British School Warsaw offers the English National Curriculum, adapting to the needs of the international community. It also offers the IGCSE examinations and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The school aims to inspire students to achieve the highest academic standard in all that they do while providing a premium education in Poland with a safe, happy and supportive environment. Learn more at http://www.nordangliaeducation.com/our-schools/warsaw.

For further information, please contact:

Olga Rasiewicz

Director of Admissions and Marketing

Email:olga.rasiewicz@thebritishschool.pl

Tel: (0048)-22-842-32-81

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471785/Nord_Anglia_Education_Master_20170228LOGO_Logo.jpg